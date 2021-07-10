Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Mayor Gets Appointed By Joe Biden As New US Ambassador To India

Over a month after the announcement, US President Joe Biden officially nominated Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti as US Ambassador to India. As per the press release generated by the White House, Garcetti has been a member of the Los Angeles' council for 12 years. The new Ambassador's connection to India includes his leadership in climate organization’s engagement and expansion with C40’s global response to the COVID pandemic through the sharing of best practices and resources.

Eric Garcetti has also conducted operations in nationalism, ethnicity, and human rights.

"He has lived and conducted field work on nationalism, ethnicity, and human rights in Southeast Asia and Northeast Africa," added the White House.

Moreover, Garcetti has served as an Intelligence Officer in the U.S. Navy Reserve Component, under the Commander, US Pacific Fleet and the Defense Intelligence Agency, retiring in 2017 as a Lieutenant. Currently, he is responsible for operations of LA Metro, the country’s second-busiest transit agency, which is building or extending 15 new transit lines and shifting to an all-electric fleet. Apart from India, the US officials also announced Ambassadors to France, Bangladesh, Chile, and Bangladesh as well.

Eric Garcetti- US Ambassador to India

Garcetti has been handling the busiest container port in the Western Hemisphere, the largest municipal utility in the country, and one of the busiest airports in the world. Additionally, he led LA’s successful bid to return the summer Olympic Games to American soil for the first time in three decades, reported the White House. US's Paris Climate agreement is also led by Garcetti where he guided over 400 U.S. mayors.

A Rhodes Scholar, Eric Garcetti studied at Queen’s College, Oxford and the London School of Economics and Political Science. According to the White House, he was selected as an inaugural Asia 21 Fellow of the Asia Society and taught at Occidental College’s Department of Diplomacy and World Affairs, as well as at the University of Southern California’s School of International Relations. Garcetti has earned B.A. and M.A. degrees at Columbia University, where he was a John Jay Scholar. Moreover, Garcetti was earlier considered for the Cabinet as well, however, he had turned down the potential position at the White House because of the coronavirus crisis.