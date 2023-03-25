Eric Garcetti Sworn In By VP Harris, Says, 'critical Role Strengthening Ties With India'

Former Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti was sworn in as the new US Ambassador to India presided by US Vice President Kamala Harris on Friday. Vice President Harris congratulated Ambassador Garcetti on the assumption of his duties. She stated that Eric is a committed public servant and will play a critical role in strengthening our partnership with the people of India.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Garcetti's daughter Maya held the Hebrew Bible as he took the oath.

Eric Garcetti's nomination was pending before the US Congress since July 2021 when he was nominated by President Joe Biden. Soon after the result was announced Garcetti thanked US President for the opportunity and expressed his eagerness to begin his service.

"I am thrilled with today's outcome, which was a decisive and bipartisan decision to fill a critical post that has been vacant for far too long. Now the hard work begins. I am deeply grateful to President Biden and the White House for the confidence and support throughout this process, and to all Senators on both sides of the aisle - whether they voted for me or not - for their thoughtful consideration. I'm ready and eager to begin my service representing our critical interests in India," added Garcetti.

The State Departments of South and Central Asian Affairs congratulated U.S. Ambassador to India terming this step an important step to grow the US-India partnership.

Indian Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Saturday discussed immediate priorities in deepening India, US bilateral partnership with Eric Garcetti before his departure to India.

The Senate on March 15 (Local Time) confirmed the former mayor of Los Angeles, Eris Garcetti, to be the US ambassador to India. Garcetti won the mandate by a vote of 52 to 42, a major victory for US President Joe Biden as well, who stuck by his political ally in the face of the allegations and the prolonged process that has left the world's most populous democracies without US representatives.