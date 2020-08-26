Eric Trump Lashes Out On Rival Joe Biden, Calls Him 'pushover' To China

US President Donald Trump’s second son, Eric Trump lambasted rival Democratic Presidental Nominee Joe Biden during the Republican National Convention 2020 on Wednesday, August 26 (local time). From calling Biden a “pushover” to Chinese Communist Party to “relief for terrorists”, Eric reiterated that his father will be “right” for America. According to Eric, who is also the Executive Vice President of The Trump Organization, said that despite being in the US government for 47 years, Biden does not know the slightest thing about American workers or businesses.

"Joe Biden is a politician who has been in the government for 47 years. He is a career politician who has never signed the front of a check and does not know the slightest thing about the American worker or the American business," Eric said.

“The same politician has been a total pushover for Communist China and someone who would be a giant relief for terrorists. Joe Biden has pledged to raise taxes by USD 400 trillion. My father fights for the American people every day," he added.

Backing Trump’s campaign into the divisive US elections of 2020, Eric said that he is “proud” of what the work US President is doing for the country and mentioned how he misses working alongside his father. Eric also showcased confidence in Donald and called to make Robert, US president’s brother who passed away on August 15, proud this week.

"I miss working alongside you every single day but I am damn proud to be on the frontlines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. Keep fighting for what is right," Eric Trump said.

“Dad, let's make Uncle Robert proud this week," he concluded.

"You are now fellow citizens of the greatest nation on the face of God's earth."



President Trump holds naturalization ceremony at the White House during Republican National Convention.



Watch full #RNC2020 video here: https://t.co/ZpNptJvTzQ pic.twitter.com/IwrWBc7ZNO — CSPAN (@cspan) August 26, 2020

US Election 2020

With the US election 2020 just around the corner, the fight between Trump and Biden has grown more intense with a brutal war of words. From Twitter statuses to public addresses, both rivals have made it one of the most divisive elections. The main deciding grounds for this year have emerged to be COVID-19 pandemic handling, racial unjust, and national security. Biden has attempted to ramp-up his campaign by naming the first Black woman to a major presidential ticket, Kamala Harris.

While Trump has said that Biden will let China ‘own’ the US and blamed previous administration policies for the delay in COVID-19 response, the Democratic Presidential Nominee has launched a counter-attack on the same grounds.

