In California, a university has refused to release several images documenting what happened to some of the monkeys used in Elon Musk's Neuralink research on monkeys. Neuralink, a neurotechnology company that develops implantable brain-machine interfaces, denies charges of animal mistreatment. This came after a legal battle is pushing the California university to release a collection of graphic images of monkeys allegedly hurt or killed in testing with the technology.

As per a report from Lad Bible, the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) advocacy organisation stated that it has verified that 371 images of the monkeys whose brains were used in the Neuralink testing are in the University of California Davis's possession.

In order to have the university and Elon Musk’s biotech company, Neuralink, disclose the actual horrors underlying their brain studies, PCRM filed a lawsuit in February.

Furthermore, amidst the ethics group's allegation, Neuralink acknowledged that a fifth of the 23 monkeys that were used in Musk's brain-hacking implants testing, had to be put down due to infections and other problems.

UC Davis acknowledges possessing 185 images from the necropsies of Monkeys

According to a PCRM press release, 185 images from necropsies (an autopsy on a non-human living creature) of animals that died during the Neuralink research were acknowledged by UC Davis in legal documents. The press release further revealed that university attorneys, however, do not want the photographs to be made public because they believe the public might interpret them incorrectly.

Ryan Merkley, the Director of PCRM research advocacy, said, “UC Davis thinks the public is too stupid to know what they’re looking at," Lad Bible reported. He also added, “But it’s clear the university is simply trying to hide from taxpayers the fact that it partnered with Elon Musk to conduct experiments in which animals suffered and died."

It is pertinent to mention that Musk's idea is to connect a micron-sized instrument to the human brain that uses "neural-lace" technology to implant minuscule electrodes that, in the future, may allow for mind-reading. The technology will first be used to assist those with degenerative brain diseases like ALS, but it may also have other applications, Daily Mail reported.

Besides this, over 600 pages of documents previously made public by the university revealed that the monkeys used in the experiments, had suffered from ongoing infections, seizures, paralysis, and other gruesome and severe side effects, Lad Bible reported. Records showed that in two different cases, researchers filled holes in the animals' skulls with BioGlue, an unauthorized glue, which dripped into the monkeys' brains.

Following that, one monkey vomited till she developed open sores in her oesophagus due to a haemorrhage in her brain brought on by the usage of the adhesive.

According to the PCRM release, UC Davis also stated that it had another 186 images relating to the monkey trials that were taken by Neuralink staff. Despite the tests being carried out with the public financing of the university and a significant amount of labour by public personnel, the institution has asserted that these images cannot be distributed because they are "proprietary" — hence, privately owned.

Notably, Neuralink reportedly paid the university a stunning $1.4 million to utilize the equipment and animals at UC Davis for the horrific tests, citing the Physicians Committee, one Green Planet reported.

(Image: AP/ Neuralink)