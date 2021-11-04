Ethiopia: US Embassy Permits Voluntarily Exit Of Workers & Families Amid Surging Conflict

The US Embassy in Addis Abeba said on Thursday, November 4, that a part of the US staff in Ethiopia, as well as their family members, can leave the country voluntarily amid internal armed conflict and civil instability. The embassy advised US residents to leave the country as the incidents of civil turmoil and ethnic violence may occur without warning. In a statement, the embassy advised US residents who choose to stay to ensure they have sufficient resources packed in case they need to hide in place, stressing that further escalation is likely, and may entail supply chain bottlenecks, communications blackouts, and transport difficulties.

The US Embassy in Ethiopia said in a statement, "On November 3, the Department authorised the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees and family members of emergency and non-emergency employees from Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, and possible supply shortages."

The Ethiopian Conflict

The Ethiopian government and TPLF rebels have been fighting for control over the country's northern region for almost a year now. The insurgents are marching south, having taken control of the town of Kombolcha on 31 October, which is less than 370 kilometres (230 miles) north of Addis Abeba. Ethiopia announced a state of emergency on Tuesday, with soldiers from Tigray's northern province threatening to march on towards the capital. Britain advised its people on Wednesday to reconsider their need to remain in Ethiopia and consider leaving while commercial opportunities were available.

The United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, has lately expressed his alarm about the surge in violence in Ethiopia, as well as the Ethiopian administration's recent declaration of a state of emergency across the country. According to a UN report, Guterres Spokesperson said in a statement issued on Tuesday in New York, "The stability of Ethiopia and the wider region is at stake." The UN Secretary-General has reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of violence and unrestricted humanitarian access to the northern territories of Tigray, Amhara, and Afar to give life-saving supplies. Guterres has also called for an open public conversation to address this issue and establish the groundwork for national stability and peace.

Image: AP