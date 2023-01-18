European Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen gave an inclusive speech on Tuesday at the World Economic Forum, where she assured European leaders that their companies will get funds and insisted that the EU is not trying to turn protectionist. During her address at the Forum, von der Leyen laid out a grand plan to keep Europe's industry alive and competitive, helping them to attract green tech and climate-related investment.

"The next decades will see the greatest industrial transformation of our times—maybe of any time," said von der Leyen while addressing the hall full of CEOs, politicians, and global leaders. "And those who develop and manufacture the technology that will be the foundation of tomorrow’s economy will have the greatest competitive edge," she added.

World Economic Forum: EU Chief assures funds to European companies, says bloc working to 'revive Europe's industry'

She called on allies to work together and said the EU aims to avoid disruptions in transatlantic trade and investment. "We should work towards ensuring that our respective incentive programmes are fair and mutually reinforcing," she said. Giving a vivid description of the EU's upcoming "sovereignty fund" to help boost green and digital investments, Von der Leyen also declared a new "Net-Zero Industry Act" that will set targets for 2030.

She noted that the efforts will try to boost clean tech funding and fast-track permits for relevant production sites. "The aim will be to focus investment on strategic projects along the entire supply chain," she said. Also, the EU's upcoming plan to temporarily loosen its strict rule over companies' direct state aid was discussed by the EU Chief. She said the bloc would now look forward to providing more "simple tax-break models" to companies and helping them to increase the sign-off process for other aid efforts.

She reiterated the EU's commitment to free trade, a move that would interest the international community and the EU's free trade crowd gathered in Davos. The EU chief also underscored the urgent need for an "ambitious trade agenda" and said the bloc is likely to conclude agreements with Mexico, Chile, New Zealand, and Australia and is aiming to make progress with India and Indonesia.

"It is no secret that certain elements of the design of the Inflation Reduction Act raised a number of concerns in terms of some of the targeted incentives for companies." However, she said the bloc is working to find a way out. "We have been working with the U.S. to find solutions, for example, so that EU companies and EU-made electric cars can also benefit from the IRA," she said.

Image: AP