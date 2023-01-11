Ex-Brazil President Bolsonaro Discharged From US Hospital, Arrives At Orlando Residence

While the protest in Brazil rages on, former Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro has been discharged from the US hospital on Tuesday. According to CNN, the former President of Brazil has arrived at a residence in Orlando, Florida. Bolsonaro was admitted to a Florida hospital on Sunday.

On Monday, he tweeted a photo of himself in a hospital bed after many US politicians asked for his removal from the country. As per the reports, the former Brazilian President was suffering from abdominal discomfort.

In his tweet, Bolsonaro stated that his American treatment was related to an “old stab wound”. The former Brazilian President was heavily criticized after he left his country before the swearing-in ceremony of President Lula Da Silva, who started his third innings of the Brazilian Presidency after he emerged victorious in Brazil's general elections in 2022.

Earlier, Bolsonaro's wife Michelle said that the president was suffering from "abdominal discomfort" due to the knife injuries he received at a 2018 political rally.

Bolsonaro denounced violence

According to CNN, the former Brazilian leader left for the US two days before the inauguration ceremony of his successor. The news of his hospitalisation came after hundreds of his supporters stormed the Brazilian capital Brasilia and top government offices. Following the violent unrest in the capital, Brazilian Justice Minister Flavio Dino stated that around 1,500 people who were involved in the protest were arrested. While the former President has denounced the attacks, many believe that his “repeated and unfounded claims” of election fraud might have led to the incitement of the Brazil riots in the country.

While it is still not clear how long the Brazilian leader intends to stay on the soil, his son Flavio Bolsonaro has said that his father’s wounds have reached “part of his liver, lung and,d intestine”, CNN reported. The former President has been hospitalised several times over the years due to his knife injuries. As per the reports the President was last hospitalised in 2021 for similar problems.