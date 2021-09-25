Ex-CIA Chief Panetta Warns China About Taliban; Urges USA To Be Vigilant About Pakistan

Former US Secretary and ex-CIA director Leon Panetta interacted with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and exposed the Taliban and Pakistan for their role in aiding terrorism. During the interaction, Panetta hailed India, calling it an important ally for the United States, especially for security reasons. Panetta, when asked about his stand on China, went on to advise the Xi Jinping administration to not trust the Taliban and be aware of communities that promoted terrorism.

Message for China; urges Xi Jinping govt to be aware

While turning his attention towards China, Panetta responded that Xi-Jinping led country cannot trust the Taliban just like any other nation. The former US Secretary added,

"I am sure China will try they will try to gain access to resources available in Afghanistan. But I think China needs to understand that the Taliban does not pay by the rules, rather they play by terrorist rules."

While making the aforementioned remarks, Panetta warned China to be aware of the nature of the Taliban before deciding to fully indulge with them.

Does America need to be aware of Pakistan? Panetta hints to be vigilant

When asked about his stand on Pakistan, the ex-CIA chief recalled that he had tried to build relations with Pakistan because of obvious security and terrorism concerns. Panetta, while speaking on Operation Neptune clarified,

"When we identified the location of Osama Bin Laden in Abbottabad, we had to make a fundamental decision whether we could work with the Pakistanis or carry out the operations ourselves - and the conclusion by President Obama was that we could not trust the Pakistanis and we had no choice but to take matters on our hand."

Panetta said that the US needed to be vigilant in maintaining its relationship with Pakistan. While making his intentions clear about the USA not wanting to associate with Pakistan, Panetta said, "This Taliban was unwilling to move into the 21st century. Taliban talks about public executions, cutting off peoples hands. This is not the Taliban that the USA wants to associate with as they represent terrorism and pose a direct threat to security to both the US and India."

Image Credits - Republic World