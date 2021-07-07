Ex- Cop Eric Adams Wins Democratic Nomination, Likely To Become New York's Next Mayor

Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams has won the Democratic nomination for New York Mayor on July 6. The elections board website showed Adams on 50.5 per cent, with 403,333 votes and Kathryn A.Garcia, in second place on 49.5 per cent with almost 395,000 votes. Adams, a former police captain will be the city’s second Black mayor if elected.

Adams in a statement on Twitter mentioned that he grew up in Brooklyn and Queens and was honoured to be the Democratic nominee to be the mayor of the city. "I grew up poor in Brooklyn and Queens. I wore a bulletproof vest to keep my neighbors safe. I served my community as a state senator and Brooklyn borough president", Adams said in a statement shared on Twitter. "And I’m honored to be the Democratic nominee to be the mayor of the city I’ve always called home", he added. Eric Adams also shared the picture of the result on his Twitter account. Adams remained ahead of former Department of Sanitation Commissioner Kathryn Garcia in the final ranked-choice voting elimination round.

"While there are still some very small amounts of votes to be counted, the results are clear: an historic, diverse, five-borough coalition led by working class New Yorkers has led us to victory in the Democratic primary for Mayor of New York City," AP quoted Adams as saying.

According to the Associated Press, voting in the primary ended June 22. Early returns showed Adams in the lead, but people of New York had to wait for thousands of absentee ballots to be counted. This time the rounds of tabulations were done under the new ranked choice system. The voters ranked up upto five candidates for mayor in order of preference. Under the new system, the candidates who got few votes were eliminated.

Eric Adams became a police officer in 1984 and rose to the rank of captain before leaving to run for the state Senate in 2006. While working in police department, he co-founded 100 Blacks in Law Enforcement Who Care, a group that campaigned for criminal justice reform and against racial profiling. Adams won a state Senate seat from Brooklyn in 2006 and he was elected in 2013 as Brooklyn borough president.

