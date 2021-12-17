Ex-defence Contractor Detained For Seeking To Transmit US Air Force Secrets To Russia

A 63-year-old former defence contractor named John Murray Rowe Jr was arrested after reportedly attempting to convey confidential information from the United States Air Force to Russia. Justice Department news release issued on Thursday suggests that South Dakota resident Rowe, who is an engineer, attempted to provide classified national security information to the Russian government, as per the reports of AP News. Rowe, who is originally from Massachusetts, worked for numerous defence firms for 40 years as a test engineer.

He worked with four contractors between 2004 and 2018 but was fired due to several security infractions. He allegedly enquired to have access to classified information about the US security and Russian security in one event, according to Fox News. His actions prompted the FBI to launch an investigation, with an undercover officer posing as a Russian government official and contacting Rowe in March of last year.

Rowe disclosed numerous pieces of national defence information

The affidavit issued by the Justice Department claims that during Rowe's interactions with the agent, he disclosed numerous pieces of national defence information concerning the Air Force.

Rowe exchanged more than 300 emails with an undercover FBI agent who was posing as a Russian agent, in which he stated his willingness to collaborate with the Russian government and disclose confidential information. The news release also stated that Rowe told people for the last two years that he was going to work for the Russians.

According to AP News, in an email, he expressed his dissatisfaction with the loss of his security clearance and discussed his aspirations to migrate to Moscow in the future. The Justice Department stated that Rowe will appear in court on Friday and that he is accused of attempting to communicate national defence information to benefit a foreign government, which carries a life sentence.

FBI's Philadelphia Field Office is investigating the matter

The FBI's Philadelphia Field Office is investigating the matter, with crucial support from the Lead Police Department in South Dakota. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Sarah Wolfe of the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and Trial Attorney Scott Claffee of the National Security Division's Counterintelligence and Export Control Section, according to the Department of Justice.

The US Attorney's Office for the District of South Dakota, the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations, and the FBI's Minneapolis Field Office and Rapid City Resident Agency are all assisting in the case.

(Inputs from AP News)

Image: AP/ Pixabay