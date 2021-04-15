Ex-Minneapolis Cop Faces Manslaughter Charge For Shooting 20-year-old Back Man

A white former suburban Minneapolis police officer, Kim Potter on April 14 was charged with second-degree manslaughter for killing a 20-year-old Black motorist Daunte Wright in a shooting incident that triggered fresh protests and clashes this week. While demonstrators gathered at Brooklyn Center police station for the fourth night in a row to protest against the killing of Wright, Potter who had already resigned as a Brooklyn Center police officer this week was arrested and charged. As per a CNN report, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Officer has determined that the 20-year-old died of a gunshot wound and termed the Black motorist’s death homicide.

The former Minneapolis police officer was arrested on April 14 by the agents with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. The media publication cited online records to say that Potter has been booked into the Hennepin County Jail. However, Hennepin County Sheriff's official website stated that she posted bail and was eventually released from custody. The former Brooklyn Center Police Officer will be making her first court appearance through Zoom on April 15 at 1:30 PM CT.

When second-degree manslaughter charge is applied?

As per the report, in Minnesota, second-degree manslaughter applies when the authorities allege that a person took someone’s life causing the death by "culpable negligence whereby the person creates an unreasonable risk, and consciously takes chances of causing death or great bodily harm to another." Any person convicted of this charge would face a jail time of up to a decade in prison and/or a fine up to $20,000.

Then-Police Chief Tim Gannon said that Daunte Wright’s death appeared to be the outcome of Potter mistaking her gun for a taser as the 20-year-old resister arrest on April 11. But, according to a news release from Washington County Attorney Pete Orput who is a prosecutor near Hennepin County, said in a news release that the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension stated that Potter’s handgun is holstered on the right side of her belt while the taser is on the left after examining her duty belt.

Wright family's attorneys, Benjamin Crump released a statement while reacting to Potter’s second-degree manslaughter charge and said, “while we appreciate that the district attorney is pursuing justice for Daunte, no conviction can give the Wright family their loved one back. This (shooting) was no accident. This was an intentional, deliberate and unlawful use of force.”

Image credits: AP