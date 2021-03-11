Ex-Panda Express Employee Sues Restaurant Chain, Alleges She Was 'forced To Strip'

A former employee has sued the American fast food restaurant chain, Panda Express on Wednesday alleging that she was pressured to attend a “bizarre” self-improvement seminar that “quickly devolved into psychological abuse". As per the Washington Post report, the lawsuit filed by the ex-employee said that she was "forced to strip down to her underwear" in front of strangers as well as coworkers while attending Alive Seminars and Coaching Academy's self-improvement programs in a bid to get a promotion.

She has claimed that when the employees had signed up for a four-day seminar back in July 2019, it rapidly turned into a rather frightening experience. The lawsuit explains, “The attendees were prohibited from using their cell phones; there was no clock in the room; the doors and windows were all covered with black cloth.” It also says that the atmosphere of the seminar appeared less for self-improvement but a “site for off-the-books interrogation of terrorist suspects." READ | Huawei official on 'abuse' of Meng Wanzhou rights

In dramatic allegations, the former Panda Express said that eventually, the seminar became like a “cult initiation ritual.” However, said she and her coworkers stayed because they were “told that their opportunity for promotion would depend on completion of the seminar." Furthermore, in another instance, the employees, according to the lawsuit “were forced to ‘hug it out’ wearing nothing but their underwear”.

Panda Restaurant Group is investigating

The former Panda Express employee has also alleged that even after the ‘seminar’, the working conditions were ‘intolerable’ and she was constructively terminated the same month. The parent company of Panda Express, Panda Restaurant Group has said that they are currently investigating Spargifiore’s allegations. In a statement given to the media outlet, the spokesperson for Panda Restaurant Group that “we do not condone the kind of behaviour described in the lawsuit, and it is deeply concerning to us.”

Panda Express’ parent company further said that the company is “committed to providing a safe environment for all associates and stand behind our core values to treat each person with respect.” However, it further noted that the seminar mentioned by the former employee, ‘Alive Seminars and Coaching Academy’ is a “third-party organisation” in which Panda has “no ownership interest” and that it “exercises no control." Through the lawsuit, Spargifiore is seeking damages for sexual battery, wrongful termination, and infliction of emotional distress.

(Image credits: AP/Representative)