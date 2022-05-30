Ex-POTUS Obama Virtually Interacts With Jacob Philadelphia, Boy Who Touched His Hair

Former US President Barack Obama on Monday, 20th May, shared his virtual reunion with Jacob Philadelphia, the boy who touched his head back in 2009. Jacob Philadelphia was just five years old when he visited the Oval Office with his parents and his elder brother as his father worked as a marine in the National Security Council. Upon meeting Obama, the five-year-old boy asked the then US President, "Is his hair like mine?." On hearing this, the former US President leaned down and let him touch his hair. The moment was captured by White House photographer Pete Souza and the photo was hung in the halls of the West Wing for years during his presidency.

Now, after 13 years, Barack Obama had a virtual interaction with Jacob Philadelphia and shared a video of his conversation on Twitter. In the video posted on the microblogging platform, the former US President congratulated Philadelphia on his high school graduation and recalled their 2009 interaction in the White House. The clip video started off with Obama saying, "It's Barack Obama, man. Do you remember me?" Jacob Philadelphia responded by saying, "I remember you telling me that your hair was going to be grey next time." In response, Obama laughed heartily and replied, "And I was not lying." In the interaction, Philadelphia spoke about pursuing political science at the University of Memphis and studying high school in Uganda. In the clip, Jacob Philadelphia said that meeting President Obama in the Oval Office was a 'pretty big highlight' of his life. He added that it is "very wonderful to see representation in the government "because if I get to see another Black man be at the top, be at that pinnacle, then I want to follow that lead."

Today, he's graduating from high school! Check out our recent reunion. pic.twitter.com/gB39hFS3Wp — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 27, 2022

The clip concluded with Obama commenting on the facial hair and moustache of Jacob Philadelphia. In the video, the former US President said, "I think this picture embodied one of the hopes that I have had when I first started running for office." He added, "I remember telling Michelle and some of my staff, you know, I think that I were to win, the day I was sworn into office, young people, particularly, African American people, people of colour, outsiders, folks who maybe didn't know always feel like they belonged, they would look at themselves differently. To see a person who looked like them in the Oval Office. I would speak to Black kids and Latino kids and gay kids and young girls, how they could see the world open up for them. "Since being shared, the video has garnered 1.4 million views and several reactions from netizens.

Image: Twitter/@BarackObama