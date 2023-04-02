Ex-Republican Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson Announces His Bid For The White House

Former Arkansas Governor, Asa Hutchinson announced that he will be running for the Republican ticket for the 2024 US Presidential elections. The announcement by the US veteran politician came on Sunday as the Arkansas governor stated that he is ready to challenge former US President Donald Trump. Meanwhile, the former US President is struggling to deal with the prospect of getting arrested after a New York Grand Jury voted to indict the business mogul-turned-politician on March 30. While the charges of the indictment were not made public, the case was related to the former US President’s involvement in paying hush money to pornstar Stormy Daniels. The Arkansas governor, on the other hand, made the announcement for the White House bid during an interview with ABC News.

"I have made a decision, and my decision is I'm going to run for president of the United States," the 72-year-old former Arkansas governor said during an interview with ABC News. As per the American news outlet, Hutchinson will make the final announcement on April 26 in his hometown of Bentonville, Arkansas. "While the formal announcement will be later in April, in Bentonville [Arkansas], I want to make it clear to you, I am going to be running. And the reason is, I've travelled the country for six months, and I hear people talk about the leadership of our country. I'm convinced that people want leaders that appeal to the best of America, and not simply appeal to our worst instincts,” Hutchinson added. The former Arkansas governor stated that travelling across the United States over the last six months has influenced his decision.

Hutchinson pushes the motto of ‘consistent conservatism’

With the Sunday announcement, the former Arkansas governor joined the list of Republican firebrands that are gearing up to challenge the former US President to clinch the Republican nomination. Former South Carolina Governor and UN Ambassador Nikki Haley and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy have also announced their bid for the White House this year. "It’s still about retail politics in many of these states, and also, this is one of the most unpredictable political environments that I've seen in my lifetime. So my message of experience, of consistent conservatism and hope for our future in solving problems that face Americans, I think that that resonates," Hutchinson asserted during the ABC News interview. While Trump is tackling his legal woes, more Republicans are expected to join the Republican primary race in the coming months.

In light of the March 30 verdict, Hutchinson asserted that the twice impeached former US President should not be the next president of the United States. Hutchinson also added that the new developments have also made the 2024 US Presidential rance completely “unpredictable”. "I think it's a sad day for America that we have a former president that's indicted, and so it's a great distraction, but at the same time, we can't set aside what our Constitution requires -- which is electing a new leader for our country -- just because we have this side controversy and criminal charges that are pending. And so we've got to press on, and the American people are gonna have to separate what the ideas are for our future," he said. The former Arkansas governor made it clear that the office is “more important” than any individual.