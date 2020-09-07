Ex-Trump Lawyer Claims US President Made Disparaging Remarks Against Nelson Mandela

US President Donald Trump’s ex-lawyer Michael Cohen has reportedly made some stunning revelation in his new book, claiming the Commander-in-chief made disparaging remarks agianst Black leaders, including former South African President and Nobel Peace Prize winner Nelson Mandela. Cohen, who worked closely with Trump for years, turned against the US President and testified before Congress prior to impeachment.

In the book, Disloyal: A Memoir: The True Story of the Former Personal Attorney to President Donald J. Trump, Cohen describes Trump’s racist rants against Barack Obama, Nelson Mandela, and Black and Hispanic people in general, according to the blurb on e-commerce platform Amazon. The Associated Press cited the book, which is due to be released on September 8, saying Trump allegedly called Mandela a poor leader.

"Mandela f***d the whole country up. Now it's a s******e. F**k Mandela. He was no leader," Trump said, according to the book.

Cohen alleged Trump was also apprehensive of support from minorities during the 2016 presidential campaign and said that he would not win the Hispanic vote because “like the blacks, they're too stupid to vote” for the Republican nominee. White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany rejected the claims and questioned Cohen's credibility.

"Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it's unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies," McEnany said in a statement.

Prison term in home confinement

Cohen had pleaded guilty to several charges including campaign finance fraud and lying to Congress and has been serving his jail term in home confinement due to coronavirus pandemic. He was released from prison in May but was briefly imprisoned in July before a federal judge ordered his release again. The judge ruled that the purpose of transferring Cohen from furlough and home confinement to jail was retaliatory.

“And it’s retaliatory because of his desire to exercise his First Amendment rights to publish a book and to discuss anything about the book or anything else he wants on social media and with others,” wrote Federal District Court Judge Alvin K. Hellerstein.

