Nearly six months after US President Joe Biden boasted that the US Air Force has “the finest fighting force in the history of the world", his claims were refuted by a top retired air force official who claimed that the air service branch and Space Force are operating some of the oldest equipment in their history. According to Russian news agency Sputnik, the critical analysis from retired Air Force General Douglas Raaberg came during a presser organised during a conference of the Air Force Association (AFSA) on Tuesday. Further, he claimed that the US air force wing has been facing severe funding issues and added this could hamper the national security strategy.

"Our air and space forces of today are operating some of the oldest equipment in our history," Raaberg, who is now AFA executive vice president, said.

"The forces are smaller and inadequately funded to meet the requirements of the national security strategy," he added.

Notably, the major claim from the ex-air force official came nearly six months after Biden, during his trip to Poland in March, proclaimed that the US air force has the best equipment in the world. However, his tall claims were also refuted by an analysis conducted by the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies earlier this month. According to the report, America's Air Force fields the oldest and smallest set of capabilities since its founding in 1947. The study titled "Decades of Air Force Underfunding Threaten America’s Ability to Win" was authored by Lt Gen David A. Deptula, USAF (Ret.), Dean, and Mark A. Gunzinger, Director of Future Concepts and Capability Assessments at the Mitchell Institute for Aerospace Studies, concluded that without the right mix of modern airpower competencies, "core strategies simply will not work".

A new report also claims US is on a brink of losing its next major conflict

"Funding is at the heart of the issue. The Air Force’s budget has been less than the Navy and Army’s for the last 30 years in a row. The Army received over $1.3 trillion more than the Air Force between 2002–2021, an average of $66 billion more per year than the Air Force. These sorts of realities repeatedly prompted service officials to pursue “divest to invest” modernisation strategies that introduced significant risk and failed to effectively balance modernization, force size, and readiness," said both the officials. "Without modernizing our geriatric Air Force and building it to the capacity required by our national defence strategy, the U.S. is a great risk of losing its next major conflict," they added. Meanwhile, the same was echoed by Raaberg on Tuesday where he advocated for immediate funding to the air force unit and added, "Time is not on our side. Accelerating acquisition is key to challenging our strategic competitors."

Image: AP/Twitter/@usairforce