Ex-US Envoy To UN Says Biden, Harris Should Resign Over Mismanagement Of Foreign Policy

A former senior American diplomat suggested that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris should relinquish their positions over mismanagement of foreign policy. Speaking at a Fox News show, Nikki Haley, former US envoy to the United Nations, said that if Biden and Harris have the love for the country, they should step down. The former diplomat also chastised the Biden administration's approach to handling the Russian threat to Ukraine and stated that if the US "looked weak," its rivals would do whatever they wanted.

Haley also lambasted President Biden for his comments from last week's press conference, in which he hinted that they might be no action in case Russia launches a "minor incursion" along the Ukrainian border. "Listening to Biden's press conference was incredibly disgusting because you never show your cards, especially when you don't have any. That's precisely what he did," Haley added. She further went on to say that the US foreign policy situation is quite perilous at this point in time and that the world will never be safer if America is not strong.

Haley criticises Biden administration for hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan

"My only hope and prayer is that people come to their senses and realise that this isn't about America. This isn't about NATO. This is about each and every one of us. This is a matter of safety. This is about strength and also about freedom winning," she added, as per Fox News. Haley also attacked Biden for his administration's handling of the US pullout from Afghanistan, which resulted in the deaths of US troops as well as Afghan nationals. We are in a perilous situation now. He annihilated Afghanistan and he has put us in a situation with Russia," she claimed.

The former diplomat also slammed Presiden Biden over domestic issues

The former diplomat also cited domestic concerns as a justification for Biden's resignation. "The crime rate is increasing in the country. We have got an entire COVID generation and we will be lucky if they graduate from high school at this point. We also have a border issue to deal with where illegal migrants continue to cross," she added. Notably, the remarks by Haley came amid strained relations between the United States, NATO and Russia over its military buildup along Ukraine's border. Russia has deployed more than 100,000 troops along the border with the former Soviet ally, raising concerns of a potential invasion.

Image: AP