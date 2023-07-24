Ex-US House Speaker Calls Bidens A 'criminal Family' As President's Bribery Docs Surface

Newt Gingrich, the erstwhile house speaker of the United States, claimed that it is highly likely that the Bidens are a "criminal family" occupying the White House, referring to the explosive documents detailing a $10 million bribery allegation against President Joe Biden and his son Hunter that were recently made public.

“What this says to me is that it’s very possible that there was a direct payment to the then-Vice President of the United States,” Gingrich told Fox News on Saturday, adding that the new revelations will inevitably cause the "dam to break and even The New York Times and The Washington Post are going to recognize that we have a huge problem on our hands."

“We may have a criminal family sitting in the White House that took money from foreigners in Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Romania, Russia, and China," he said in response to the FD-1023 informant form of the FBI that was released by Sen. Chuck Grassley last week.

The former house speaker insisted that the first family's shady business dealings abroad could yield severe consequences for the entirety of the United States. “Now, that’s a pretty sobering comment that has huge national security implications and also just basic honesty implications,” he stressed.

What does the FBI file say?

Gingrich's remarks come after Republicans desperately exhorted the FBI for weeks to gain access to the bombshell file, which claims that Ukraine-based natural gas company Burisma Holdings' owner Mykola Zlochevsky told an informant in 2016 that it “cost 5 [million] to pay one Biden, and 5 [million] to another Biden.”

Zlochevsky further alleged that he had financial documents and 17 recordings of the talks he held with the father-son duo in order to back his claims. The purported deal took place when Joe Biden was vice president and was seeking to leverage American support to Ukrainian prosecutor Viktor Shokin. Back then, Hunter was a member board of Burisma, the firm that Shokin was looking into.