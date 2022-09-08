Ex-US Intelligence Officials Call Trump's Florida House 'magnet For Foreign Spies': Report

Former US intelligence officials have claimed that former president Donald Trump's Florida house, Mar-a-Lago, is a "magnet" for foreign spies as he reportedly kept "nuclear secrets" and a vast collection of highly classified documents there. According to media reports, the former US President illegally took away several classified documents from the White House, including a document outlining the defences of an unspecified nation and its nuclear capabilities. Additionally, there were documents with the classification Special-Access Programmes (SAP), whose circulation is strictly constrained, even among administration officials with the highest level of security clearance. These documents often deal with US intelligence operations, The Guardian reported.

According to reports, the documents stamped Humint Control Systems (HCS), including human information obtained from agents in enemy countries, whose lives would be at risk if their identities were disclosed, were also recovered from Trump's house during the raid conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The sensitivity of the documents is the main subject of a damage assessment review which is being carried out by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. However, according to US officials, it is the responsibility of FBI counterintelligence to determine who might have gained access to those documents.

'Trump's Florida house was targeted by Russian intelligence': Ex-CIA director

"I know that national security professionals inside government, my former colleagues, [they] are shaking their heads at what damage might have been done," MSNBC News quoted John Brennan, former CIA director, as saying. He further added, "I am sure Mar-a-Lago was being targeted by Russian intelligence and other intelligence services over the course of the last 18 or 20 months. And if they were able to get individuals into that facility, and access those rooms where those documents were and made copies of those documents, that’s what they would do."

FBI raided Trump's Florida house on August 8

Earlier in January 2022, the National Archives, which is in charge of gathering presidential material, recovered the items which sparked a months-long Justice Department investigation into whether Trump was unlawfully holding secret materials at his house in Florida. According to the Presidential Records Act, which was adopted in 1978, White House records must be preserved as the US government's property. Meanwhile, former FBI officials have claimed that possession of the government's records by Trump was a "potential crime" that led to the raid at his house on August 8.

Image: AP