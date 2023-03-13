Former White House National Security Adviser John Bolton stated that the current administration under President Joe Biden is failing to take enough measures to counter the efforts of China, Russia, and their allies who are increasingly collaborating with each other. Bolton suggests that this lack of action by the US is putting its interests at risk and eroding its global influence.

“We’re sitting still, and the Chinese, the Russians, Iran, North Korea and several others are moving to shore up their relations and threaten us in a lot of different places,” Bolton said in an interview, as per a report from Russia Today.

“We kind of wander around from day to day,” he added, alluding that the US has no clear strategy. Bolton, who is known for his hawkish stance on war and has previously advocated for regime change in Tehran and Moscow, commented on the recent announcement that Saudi Arabia and Iran have agreed to renew their diplomatic ties with the help of China. Bolton expressed his concern that the deal is a reflection of the declining influence of the US on the global stage.

Bolton thinks Saudis are hedging their bet

“It’s an indication that the Saudis and others are trying to hedge their bets with China and Russia, because they don’t think the United States has the resolve and the fortitude necessary to do what they need to do to protect the world against Iran and its intentions,” he said. Bolton has worked with multiple former presidents such as Donald Trump, George W. Bush, George H.W. Bush and Ronald Reagan.

Who is John Bolton?

John Bolton is an American lawyer, diplomat, and conservative commentator who has been involved in the United States government for over three decades. He was born on November 20, 1948, in Baltimore, Maryland. Bolton attended Yale University, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970 and a Juris Doctor degree in 1974. He later went on to receive a Master of Arts degree in Political Science from Yale in 1972. In the early 1980s, Bolton worked for the Reagan administration as an assistant attorney general. He later became an assistant secretary of state under President George H. W. Bush, serving from 1989 to 1993. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing international organisations and global security issues.

In 2001, Bolton was appointed by President George W. Bush to be the Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security. In this role, he was responsible for overseeing the United States' policies regarding nuclear, chemical, and biological weapons. He was also a vocal advocate for the 2003 invasion of Iraq. In 2005, Bolton was nominated by President Bush to be the United States Ambassador to the United Nations. However, his nomination was opposed by Democrats in the Senate, and his appointment was blocked. Bolton served as the U.S. ambassador to the UN in a recess appointment capacity until the end of 2006. He served as US President Donald Trump's NSA from 2018 to 2019.