Ex-Trump Aide John Bolton Admits To Helping 'plan' Coups In Several Nations But Not In US

In a massive revelation, former US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser John Bolton rather casually admitted planning “coups” in other countries. In a televised interview with CNN, while arguing that the January 6 insurrection of the Capitol fell short of efforts to plan a coup, Bolton said that the riot was the result of Trump “just stumbling around from one idea to another”.

"As somebody who has helped plan coups d'etat, not here, but, you know, other places, it takes a lot of work," Bolton said in an interview.

Former US National Security adviser, who worked in the Trump administration from 2018 to 2019, did not specify which governments he had helped to oust. However, during his services, Bolton advocated for US military intervention in Venezuela. According to the ex-NSA, the January 6 Capitol riot was “not an attack on our democracy. It's Donald Trump looking out for Donald Trump. It's a once in a lifetime occurrence.”

"Ultimately, he did unleash the rioters at the Capitol. As to that, there's no doubt. But not to overthrow the Constitution, to buy more time, to throw the matter back to the states, to try and redo the issue," he added.

Trump associates' ties with extremists probed by Jan 6 panel

Meanwhile, after the members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group stormed the United States Capitol, their leader called someone on the phone with an urgent message for Trump, revealing another extremist to the investigators, according to The Associated Press. Oath Keeper member says he heard their leader, Stewart Rhodes repeatedly called on the person he was speaking to on phone to tell the then US President to call upon militia groups to fight. According to the court's records, Rhodes said, “I just want to fight '' after hanging up on the person who denied Rhodes' appeal to speak directly to the president.

Most recently, his ally and a former White House strategist, Steve Bannon has agreed to testify in the House. Bannon faces criminal charges and he has previously ignored several congressional subpoenas. Just last month, former US President Donald Trump had slammed the Congressional probe into the US Capitol attack as "a one-way street," a "disgrace" and a "rigged deal.”

Image: AP