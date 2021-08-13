Ex-US NSA McMaster Slams Biden Over US Troop Withdrawal From Afghanistan

Former United States National Security Adviser (NSA) HR McMaster on August 12 slammed US President Joe Biden over his policy towards Afghanistan as the South Asian country is engulfed in Taliban violence. McMaster, who served under former US President Donald Trump as the second White House national security adviser, criticised Biden over the US troop withdrawal and said that the time had come to take a stringent stance on Pakistan. He said, “We stopped actively targeting the Taliban in Afghanistan during the, what I would call again, the capitulation negotiations.”

While speaking at Wilson Center, a DC-based think tank event, McMaster further said, “And then, once that capitulation agreement was signed, we were hands-off with the Taliban...Meanwhile, the Taliban were marshalling for this offensive.” McMaster retired as a lieutenant general in the US Army and said on Thursday that what comes next for the country might be worse than the bloody civil war that ravaged Afghanistan from 1992 to 1996.

“This will be that crisis on steroids,” said the former head of the National Security Agency stressed. “Why? You know, in 2001, the population of Kabul was 500,000. Today, it’s over five million.” Additionally, having served in the American military for 34 years, the veteran targetted Pakistan stating that the security in Pakistan is ‘inexorably connected’ to what takes place in Afghanistan. McMaster said, “It’s time for tough stance on Pakistanis, who’ve helped perpetuate the threat from Taliban & used other terrorist groups as an arm of their foreign policy.”

McMaster blames China

The former NSA also placed the blame on China for its hidden interest in the region and harbouring Taliban and Pakistan through its debt diplomacy. He said, “China wants to just continue to keep Pakistan on life support financially and economically. China should have an interest in Pakistan no longer supporting terror groups.” He also warned, “they (terror groups) can initiate a cycle of sectarian violence in India.”

Meanwhile, a top Republican in Congress has lambasted US President Joe Biden on August 12 for his “reckless policy” on the war-stricken country. In a statement on Thursday, Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell noted that Afghanistan is careening with “preventable disaster” as the United States moved to evacuate embassy workers in the wake of violence by the insurgents, who have now captured most of the country and proceed towards Kabul. McConnell slammed Biden administration for being ‘naive’ and ‘absurd.’

