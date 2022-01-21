Ex-US Official Suggests President Biden Avoid Appointing 'amateur Diplomats' To Key Posts

Former White House official, Brett Bruen, has suggested US President Joe Biden appoint experienced diplomats to key ambassador posts rather than "amateur diplomats." Bruen, who served as director of global engagement in the Barack Obama administration, criticised President Biden after he nominated notable Democratic donor Jane Hartley to serve as US ambassador to the United Kingdom. Bruen also cautioned that failure to appoint seasoned diplomats will jeopardise America's already precarious position in the world.

"These aren't the good old days when Hartley and I were both serving in the Obama administration. Our international standing has deteriorated substantially, and we can no longer afford to send amateur ambassadors abroad," Bruen told The Daily Telegraph. Seventy-one-year-old Hartley's sole prior diplomatic experience is a three-year stint in France, but Bruen claims that the UK post demands someone with excellent skills and decades of experience. He emphasised that if relations between the United States and the United Kingdom deteriorate, it will have a global impact. "This is a critical relationship for regaining America's global credibility and influence," he added.

Hartley served as US ambassador to France during Obama's reign

Hartley is well-known for her significant donations to Democratic Party candidates, in addition to being a former television executive. In 2014, former President Barack Obama appointed her as the United States ambassador to France and she also campaigned for Biden in 2020. Hartley is among the 25 former bundlers (major campaign contributors) who President Biden has nominated to diplomatic posts during his first year in office.

Approximately one-third of his ambassador appointees are bundlers, and he has "surpassed" two previous administrations, Barack Obama's and George W. Bush's, in this regard, Sputnik reported. The report further stated that former President Trump never disclosed his bundlers.

56% of Americans disapprove Biden's performance as President: Poll

It is significant to mention here that Biden, during his election campaign, specifically stated that he would not nominate somebody just because they donated to his cause. The 25 appointees appeared to have the necessary talents to strengthen the nation's relations with its allies and other international governments, the report stated.

According to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, 56% of Americans disapproved of Biden's performance as President. Currently, only 28% of Americans want Biden to seek reelection in 2024, with only 48% of Democrats supporting him, the research revealed.

(Image: @BrettBruen/Twitter/AP)