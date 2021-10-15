Ex-US President Bill Clinton Admitted To California Hospital With Non-COVID Infection

Former US President Bill Clinton has been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center for a non-coronavirus related infection. Angel Ureña, spokesperson for Clinton, informed that the ex-President was admitted to UCI Medical Center on Tuesday evening to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection.

In a statement, Ureña said, “He (Clinton) is on the mend, in good spirits and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care."

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Clinton under 'continuous monitoring'

Separately, while speaking to Fox News, Ureña informed that Clinton was admitted to the hospital for "close monitoring" and administered IV antibiotics and fluids. Currently, Clinton remains at the hospital for continuous monitoring, the spokesperson added. Further, Ureña also said that according to the doctors, after two days of treatment, Clinton's white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well.

Clinton had served as the US President from January 1993 to January 2001. According to ABC News, the 75-year-old has had a number of health issues over the past two decades, most related to heart issues. Now, the California-based medical team has reportedly been in constant communication with Clinton's New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist.

(Image: AP)