Ex-US President Donald Trump Could Be Barred From 2024 Presidential Elections: Report

While former US President Donald Trump has repeatedly hinted towards trying his luck again in 2024 to acquire the White House, a re-examination of an 1868 law could topple his plans for the next presidential elections. According to The Huffington Post report, the old Reconstruction-era law could keep the 45th US President off the ballot in at least six Southern states including North Carolina, Georgia, and Florida, due to his alleged role in the Capitol riot.

It is to note that the 1868 law re-admitting six former Confederate states to the Union obligated them to prevent insurgents from running for office, Now, as per the report, the same law is being reexamined which might lead to Trump being off of primary and general election ballots in the said states. However, it would only happen if the investigation into the 6 January 2021 Capitol riot result in the former US President being convicted of inciting an insurrection.

Under the 14th Amendment’s third section, people who swore to defend the constitution but ended up taking part in an insurrection against the US, are barred from holding either a state or federal office, stated the report. The Huffington Post further added that other language in the post-Civil War amendment, makes many experts believe that only Congress can enforce the ban. This implies that Senate Republicans could block any such action.

But, notably, the 1868 law that readmitted the six US states has placed the burden on just them to keep the individuals who have been involved in insurrections from seeking office. This, according to the report, potentially makes it considerably easier to keep Trump off the primary and general election ballots of North Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

‘It’s still on the books’

The media outlet quoted a law professor at Indiana University studying the Reconstruction period, Gerard Magliocca, who noted that the law “is still on the books”. He further added that the language could help those seeking to disqualify the 45th US President Trump as well as other candidates who appeared to encourage the January 6 assault on the Capitol when the Congress convened to certify the election victory of now 46th US President Joe Biden. Magliocca also said, “The law is still there. And it could be appealed to”, according to The Huffington Post.

The combined electoral votes of all six states amount to 88 which is 33% of the total needed to win the presidency. It is to note that the former US President won all of them in 2020 except for Georgia which he lost by 12,000 votes. Ron Fein, Free Speech For People, said “We fully intend to pursue this type of challenge if Mr Trump chooses to run.” Free Speech For People group is already challenging North Carolina Rep Madison Cawthorn’s attempt to seek reelection because of his participation in the Jan 6 pre-riot rally. According to the report, Fein said that the constitutional ban on insurrectionists running for office applies everywhere, and the 1868 law merely helps explain what Congress meant.

“Whether you’re in Maine or Mississippi or Alabama, the 14th Amendment applies,” he said, As per The Huffington Post. “Maybe there’s more clarity in these states.”

Image: AP