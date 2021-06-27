Ex-US President Donald Trump Kicks Off 'revenge Tour' In Ohio; Vows To 'win A Third Time'

Kicking off his 'revenge tour', former US President Donald Trump on Saturday, fearmongered over America's future in 2024, at a rally in Wellington, Ohio. Repeating lies on 2020 US Presidential elections, Trump vowed to 'never stop fighting the true results' and 'win it a third time'. Trump's event at Ohio's Lorain County Fairgrounds, not far from Cleveland is to support Max Miller, a former White House aide who is challenging Republican Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his congressional seat. Gonzalez was one of 10 GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the deadly Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol building.

Trump: 'We will win it a third time'

Fearmongering over US in 2024, Trump said, “Who the hell knows what will happen in 2024? We’re not going to have a country left. If we don’t figure it out, we won’t be in a position to win in 2022.”

Repeating his lies of election fraud, he added, “We’ll never stop fighting for the true results in this election, whether it’s Democrats or (Republicans in Name Only) RINOs who stand in our way. I’m not the one trying to undermine American democracy. I’m the one that’s trying to save American democracy. We won the election a second time and it’s possible we’ll have to win it a third time, it’s possible!”

Lamenting over the 2020 results, he said that he was ashamed of the Supreme Court judges for not hearing his many challenges to election results. He said, "Many of our judges are gutless, and our Supreme Court, I am ashamed. This was the scam of the century, and this was the crime of the century.” Trump has appointed three of the nine Supreme Court judges in his tenure - Amy Barett, Brett Kavanaugh, and Neil Gorsuch. This rally marks the start of a multi-state tour that will feature a trip to the US - Mexico border and a rally in Florida - Trump's new home state.

Republican party crisis

As Donald Trump continues to be a firm believer that the 'election was stolen' and that he had won the US Presidential election 2020, experts believe that Republicans are falling in line with him due to the massive sway he holds on their electorate. Moreover, even Republicans who do not agree with Trump are concerned that the investigation would reflect poorly on the Republican party as a whole and stretch to 2022, hampering their mid-term elections, as per reports. The Republican party of GOP as it is known is currently split with those backing Trump and those who are distancing themselves from him. 34 of the 100 US Senate seats go to polls on November 8, 2022, deciding the shift in the Senate which is currently tied at 50-50 between Democrats and Republicans.