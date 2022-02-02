Ex-US President Donald Trump Says He Would Ban Transgender Women From Sports If Re-elected

Aiming to acquire the White House again in 2024, former United States President Donald Trump said that he would ban transgender women from participating in women’s sports across the nation if he were re-elected. During a rally in Conroe, Texas on Saturday, Trump said, “We will ban men from participating in women’s sports…So ridiculous”, according to NBC News. The former US President then went on to criticise Lia Thomas, the trans University of Pennsylvania swimmer who broke several records at a meet in Ohio but became a matter of discussion.

According to the report, Trump misgendered Thomas and even used wrong pronouns and then baselessly stated that the swimmer broke an 11-year-old swimming record by 38 seconds. While the former US President stated false statements in front of hundreds of rally goers, the reality is that Thomas won the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Zippy Invitational in Ohio by 38 seconds. She did not break any record in that specific event. But, is now the holder of school and Ivy League records in the 200-yard freestyle and 500-yard freestyle by comparatively smaller margins of a couple of seconds.

Thomas won Zippy Invitational at the longest distance

While Trump mixed-up two different races and records, Outsports reported that Thomas won the 1,650-yard freestyle at the Zippy Invitational in Ohio by the longest distance in the NCAA. But the media outlet stated that the race takes over 15 minutes for women to complete. Additionally, on Saturday, Trump claimed that trans women, whom he left unnamed, broke a 20-year record in weightlifting. According to NBC News, the former US President’s claim about the weightlifter is unclear if it's true.

Trump’s remarks on transgender women came in line with the general outlook of conservative officials in several US states in the last few years. As per the report, in 2021, over 30 states considered bills that would ban transgender student-athletes from playing on sports teams aligning with gender identity. Ten of them have even enacted such measures and 17 states are considering similar bills.

(Image: AP)

