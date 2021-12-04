Ex-US President Trump Faces Flurry Of Investigations Apart From Capitol Riot Probe

Former United States President Donald Trump's lawyers have been making efforts to stop the White House from releasing records to the congressional committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot. However, investigations do not end here for Trump as the ex-president has to face other investigations in the coming weeks, according to AP. Trump is also facing two state criminal investigations, one of them being in New York and another one in Georgia.

Furthermore, Trump is facing assault allegations, a fight over an inheritance and questions persist on whether he should be held responsible for inciting the Capitol riot. The former US President has dismissed the investigations and has further termed them as a "witch hunt" that is politically motivated. According to AP, the charges faced by the former president might affect his business and his future political career.

Investigations against former US President

For the New York case against Trump, prosecutors have been investigating the deals of Trump, and a grand jury was convened recently to hear evidence. According to AP, the Manhattan district attorney’s office is considering seeking more indictments in the case, which resulted in tax fraud charges against Trump Organization, and its longtime chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, in July.

Trump is facing another investigation for properties that he owns in the New York City suburbs. The investigation is being carried out to find if Trump's company misled officials to cut taxes for a golf course.

In the Georgia case, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has started an investigation to find if attempts were made to interfere with the administration of the state's 2020 election. The investigation includes a January 2 phone call between Trump and Raffensperger, in which, as per AP, the former President repeatedly mentions that the Republican secretary of state could change the results of the presidential election.

Legal cases against Trump

Trump also faces legal cases filed against him by his estranged niece, Democratic lawmakers and Capitol Police officers who have alleged him for inciting the violence on January 6, as per AP. Trump is also facing a defamation case filed by columnist E. Jean Carroll, accusing Trump of raping her. In October, he was questioned under oath in a deposition for a legal case filed against him by protesters, alleging his security team of assaulting them outside Trump Tower during a presidential campaign in 2015.

