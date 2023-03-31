Ex-US President Trump Slams Prosecutors And Condemns Charges Against Him

After Donald Trump was indicted on Thursday, March 30, he launched a furious rant on social media platform Truth Social. He has called the prosecutors corrupt and wrote that all are "from poorly run and very dangerous Democrat-run cities". He has also condemned the charges that are pressed against him and called them "Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful". Former US President Trump took it to the Truth Social and criticised the decision by the grand jury. He wrote: "These Corrupt Democrat Prosecutors, all from poorly run and very dangerous Democrat-run cities, are not going to choose the Republican Nominee or the next President of the United States!" In a separate post at Truth Social, he wrote: "They only brought this Fake, Corrupt, and Disgraceful Charge against me because I stand with the American People, and they know that I cannot get a fair trial in New York!"



The first US-indicted ex-president bashed out on the "democrats" prosecutors and wrote: "These Thugs and Radical Left Monsters have just INDICATED the 45th President of the United States of America, and the leading Republican Candidate, by far, for the 2024 Nomination for President. THIS IS AN ATTACK ON OUR COUNTRY THE LIKES OF WHICH HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE. IT IS LIKEWISE A CONTINUING ATTACK ON OUR ONCE FREE AND FAIR ELECTIONS. THE USA IS NOW A THIRD WORLD NATION, A NATION IN SERIOUS DECLINE. SO SAD!"



Major setback for Republican supporters

On March 30, Thursday, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump on criminal charges over hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels days before the 2016 presidential election. He has been facing more than 30 counts related to business fraud, as per CNN reports. This unexpected indictment has caught former US president Trump off guard, as per a US-based news network report. The former president’s team had been planning for an indictment in recent weeks and had gone on a media blitz on the matter, reported UK-based Independent. In fact, the grand jury was scheduled to meet on the case this week and has been expected to take a scheduled break over the coming weeks. According to New York Times, Trump has faced more than two dozen counts whereas as per CNN reports the count is more than 30. However, the indictment is still sealed, an official confirmation of the number is yet to come.