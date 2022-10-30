'You Wouldn't Do That At Workplace': Barack Obama Heckled At Rally Ahead Of Polls

The former President of the United States, Barack Obama, who is still one of the most famous members of the Democratic Party even over five years after leaving the White House, was heckled by a protester during a campaign he held for Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Michigan on Saturday. According to a Fox News report, while, addressing a large audience in Detroit, Obama lamented the increasing radicalisation of American politics and sounded the alarm that "more people are gonna get hurt" if the situation does not improve.

Further, during a little break in the former president's speech, a heckler shouted, cutting off Obama's statements. From the initial video, it was difficult to comprehend the male interrupter.

Following this, Obama said to the heckler, "Sir, this is what I'm saying." He added, "We've got a process that we set up in our democracy" the report added. The former US President then continued saying, “Right now, I'm talking. You’ll have a chance to talk sometime later. You wouldn’t do that in a workplace."

After criticising the heckler for his outburst, the audience began shouting "Obama" to block out the argument.

As Democrats urgently strive to hang onto their slender congressional majorities in the midterm elections, Obama is attempting to accomplish some last-minute political tactics, Fox News reported. In five states with crucial Senate and gubernatorial contests, the former president will serve as the keynote speaker at rallies.

Notably, Barack Obama had a 59% approval rating when he left office in January 2017, and the last time Gallup questioned past presidents, the following year, Obama had a 63% post-presidential approval rating, Associated Press reported.

Obama's objective is to try to revitalise the party's base

According to a Fox News, the previous two-term president began his campaigning in Georgia, where Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock is competing for a full six-year term in the Senate. Warnock is the pastor of Atlanta's Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once spoke.

Obama's objective is to try to revitalise the party's base given that Democrats are facing historical challenges, including the fact that the party that manages to win the White House typically suffers significant setbacks in the ensuing midterm elections. Additionally, the political environment is difficult due to record inflation, skyrocketing crime, and a border crisis, and is made worse by President Biden's improving but still unsatisfactory approval ratings.

On Tuesday, Obama will travel to the purple state of Nevada and on November 5, Saturday, he will travel to Pennsylvania, a vital battleground state in the northeast.