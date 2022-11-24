Ex-US Prez Donald Trump To Be Kanye West's 2024 Presidential Running Mate? Read To Know

Rapper Kanye West has revealed that he has asked former US president Donald Trump to be his “running mate” for the presidential elections, which are set to take place in the year 2024. In a tweet shared on Wednesday, the 45-year-old West said that he visited Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort for the first time.

“First time at Mar-a-Lago,” West wrote in the tweet. “Rain and traffic. Can’t believe I kept President Trump waiting. And I had on jeans,” the rapper who legally changed his name to Ye added. He further asked his followers, “What you guys think (Donald Trump’s) response was when I asked him to be my running mate in 2024?”

Interestingly, Kanye also posted a poll in his latest tweet and asked for the opinion of his fans on what could be Trump's response. The two poll options are - "That's very Ye" and "That's very Nay." As of now, about 58.7 % of the voters voted in favour of the first option.

Kanye and Trump’s political past

Ye had been in the presidential race in 2020. However, Donald Trump became the first president in the history of the United States to be impeached twice. Both Trump and Ye have declared their intent to run for the President in 2024, making it the third such run for Trump while the second for the rapper.

The 2020 campaign by the rapper to run the presidential race had become famous for its unpredictability and Ye’s claims that he could win over Black voters who may have sided with President Joe Biden during the elections. However, Ye was not able to make the cut at the time and dropped out of the race. However, he did post a picture of himself standing in front of an election map with the words “WELP Kanye 2024”.

Meanwhile, former US President Donald Trump had suggested in a radio interview early this month that Ye would not have been treated the way he was for making antisemitic statements if the rapper hadn’t previously said “good things about Trump”.

However, Trump agreed that he didn’t know the rapper “that well but I liked him, I obviously got along with him very well.” The Republican leader maintained that he liked Ye because “he said all of those great things about me on Tucker Carlson.”