Ex-US Prez Donald Trump's White House Records Include Letters From Kim Jong-un: Report

The National Archives and Records Administration has retrieved 15 boxes of documents and other items from former US President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence. Presidential records included letters from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un which Trump had once called "love letters." Trump's advisers have denied "any nefarious intent" and insisted that the boxes had mementoes, gifts, letters from world leaders, The Washington Post reported.

Correspondence between Kim Jong-un & Donald Trump

The item included correspondence with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, which former President Donald Trump had once described as "love letters" and letters left for his successor by Barack Obama, as per the news report. The National Archives and Records Administration had retrieved the boxes of documents in January as the material was to be given to the agency when Trump left the White House, The Washington Post reported citing Archives officials. Donald Trump's correspondence with Kim Jong-un took place during his attempts to negotiate with a North Korean leader over his nuclear ambitions and threat to the US, The Guardian reported. As per the news report, while addressing a rally in West Virginia in 2018, Trump had insisted that they "fell in love" and he wrote him "beautiful letters."

Transfer of documents after discussions between NARA & Trump's lawyers

The recovery of the boxes from Trump's Florida resort has raised concerns over rules regarding Presidential Records Act. According to the Presidential Records Act, the letters, memos, notes, emails, faxes and other written communications related to President's official duties needs to be preserved. The National Archives and Records Administration in the statement has stressed that the records should have been transferred to them from the White House after the former US President Donald Trump had left the office in January 2021. The discussions between NARA and the former president's lawyers started in last year and it resulted in the transfer of records in January 2022, The Washington Post reported citing a person familiar with the materials. US Representative Stephanie Murphy, a member of the January 6 committee who was unaware of the Mar-o-Lago transfer, stated that the records showcase the situation showed the "unconventional nature" of "how this White House operated."

Image: AP