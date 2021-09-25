Ex-US Secretary Of Defence Leon Panetta Reveals How US Views Quad; Speaks To Arnab

In an exclusive interview, former US Secretary of Defence and ex-CIA director Leon Panetta interacted with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and iterated the importance of the QUAD (Quadrilateral Security Dialogue) in establishing strong bonds. During his interaction, Panetta also touched upon the Taliban's insurgency in Afghanistan while going on to warn China that communities that support terrorism do not play by the rules.

Panetta speaks on QUAD; Says US believes in building strong alliances

Panetta while speaking on the QUAD (a strategic dialogue between India, Japan, Australia and the United States) underscored that the key to providing peace and prosperity was dependent upon building strong alliances. The former US Secretary of Defence said, "The ability to work together to improvise Security, Economic and Trade issues becomes a part of a critical relationship. I am a believer in building strong alliances and POTUS Joe Biden has committed to fulfilling and supporting those kinds of alliances. Whether it's NATO, QUAD or building a relationship with Middle East partners or Ocean countries, the key to providing peace and prosperity will depend on whether or not we have the support of strong alliances and Quad represents one of those very strong alliances to deal with challenges concerning the Pacific region."

PM Modi attends QUAD Summit 2021

The QUAD Summit was initiated in 2007 by former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe, with the intention of maintaining peace and security in the Indo-Pacific region. While speaking at the event which was also attended by the heads of state of the US, Australia and Japan, PM Modi said that the QUAD will work to ensure it's a “force for global good”. He also asserted that the cooperation among the four countries in the group will ensure peace and prosperity. While opening the Summit, US President Biden said, “This group has democratic partners who share world views and have a common vision for the future”. Australian PM Morrison, on the other hand, asserted that the Indo-Pacific should be free from coercion in accordance with international law and sovereign rights must be respected. Japan’s Suga separately expressed the importance of the maiden in-person QUAD meeting and said that the Summit reflects strong ties among four nations, emphasising that the Indo-Pacific should be open and free.

Image Credits - Republic World