Ex-US Senator Barbara Boxer Assaulted & Robbed In California; Oakland Police Orders Probe

The former United States Senator Barbara Boxer was robbed and abused in Oakland, California on Tuesday, July 26, her son said. According to a statement posted on the 80-year-old’s Twitter account, the incident occurred Monday morning in the waterfront Jack London Square district. Boxer was “pushed” from behind by the assailant, who then got in a waiting car with her belongings.

Boxer said that she was “not seriously injured” and she didn’t fall. However, she added that her heart was pounding, her hands were shaking, but was glad that she was on her feet. Following the incident, she walked to a nearby Verizon store to get help. In a separate statement, the Oakland Police Department confirmed a robbery at about 1:15pm (local time) in the area but didn’t identify the victim.

Earlier today former Senator Barbara Boxer was assaulted in the Jack London Square neighborhood of Oakland. The assailant pushed her in the back, stole her cell phone and jumped in a waiting car. She is thankful that she was not seriously injured." — Barbara Boxer (@BarbaraBoxer) July 26, 2021

$2,000 reward for information

The case is now being investigated by the Oakland police. Crime Stoppers of Oakland are even offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. Boxer said she believes the suspect did not know who she was and described him as someone under 18 who fled the scene in a black sedan, according to KPIX.

The two assailants appeared to be younger than 18 years old; one was the driver, one was the attacker, Boxer said. She said she did not see a weapon on the teenage boy. Boxer said she addressed her attackers before they departed. “I said, ‘Why would you do this to a grandma?’ I was yelling at the kid as he was running with my phone,” Boxer told the media outlet.

“He could care less. He got in the car. But I hope he has some guilt,” the 80-year-old added. It is worth mentioning that Boxer represented California in the US Senate from 1993 until 2017. The Democrat did not seek reelection in 2016. But she is still working behind the scenes to advocate for young people.

(With inputs from AP)



