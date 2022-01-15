Ex-US VP Mike Pence Slams Biden's Voting Rights Act; Compares With January 6 Capitol Riots

Former US Vice President Mike Pence, in a recently published opinion, has asserted that both the Capitol riots and Democrats' current drive to pass voting rights protections are power grabs, news agency Sputnik reported citing Washington Post. He wrote that Democrats' decision posed a threat to the nation's Constitution. "The Biden administration's plan to end the filibuster to allow Democrats to pass a bill nationalising our elections would offend the founders' intention that states conduct elections just as much as what some of our most ardent supporters would have had me do one year ago," Sputnik quoted the lines from the op-ed authored by Pence.

Notably, the opinion came days after the United States observed the first anniversary of the Capitol attack - the day on which a mob of 2,000 to 2,500 supporters of the then US President Donald Trump attacked the Capitol Building in Washington, that led to at least five deaths and the incident left over 100 people injured, including 138 police officers. "The notion that Congress would break the filibuster rule to pass a law equaling a wholesale takeover of elections by the federal government is inconsistent with our nation's history and an affront to our constitution's structure," the former US Vice President argued.

"Under Article I, Section IV, The Times, Places, and Manner of holding Elections for Senators and Representatives, shall be prescribed in each State by the Legislature thereof; but the Congress may at any time by Law make or alter such Regulations," he added.

Mike Pence acknowledges he and Trump may 'never see eye to eye' over January 6 Capitol riots

It is worth mentioning that during a speech in Hillsborough County, Pence acknowledged that he and former President Donald Trump may never agree on what transpired in the incident, which left many people dead during the certification of President Joe Biden's electoral victory. "You know, President Trump and I have spoken many times since we left office. And I don't know if we'll ever see eye to eye on that day. But I will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years." He called the day 'dark and tragic', but also accused Democrats of using the events on that day to divide the country. Pence further called for the nation to move on from the attack.

What happened on January 6, 2021?

On January 6, a group of supporters of former President Donald Trump entered the US Capitol in a bid to protest the lawmakers from certifying the 2020 election results from several states, which Trump said were fraudulent. One protester was shot dead during the incident and the law enforcement authorities charged over 700 people for engaging in the riots.

Image: AP