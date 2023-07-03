Ex-US VP Mike Pence Urges Biden Regime To 'cease' Nuclear Deal Negotiations With Iran

Former US Vice President Mike Pence urged US President Joe Biden and his administration to immediately “cease and desist” negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program. The proclamation by the US politician came during his address to the Free Iran World Summit 2023 which was being organised in riot-torn France, Fox News reported. During his address, Pence accused Biden of appeasing a “tyrannical regime” in Iran. He called on the Biden administration to stop work on the nuclear deal with Iran after it was reported that the US government has an “interim agreement” on the table.

"Today, as an ordinary American citizen, I call upon the Biden administration, and leaders of all freedom-loving nations, to stand with the people of Iran, to stand up for the cause of freedom and justice, and to cease and desist all nuclear negotiations with Tehran immediately," Pence said during his address, Fox News reported. Pence shared sentiments expressed by Israel and Saudi Arabia in the past. The two nations argued that the deal will provide Iran with funds that it would end up directing toward proxy terrorist activities against its regional rivals. In his address, the former US VP called the pursuit of the nuclear agreement “ill-founded and dangerous”.

‘A nuclear deal won’t lead to peace and stability’: Pence

The Former Vice President insisted that a nuclear deal with Iran won’t lead to “peace and stability” but rather it will “unravel” the progress made in “marginalising tyrannical regimes” like Iran. "The current American administration is working overtime to restore the Iran Nuclear Deal, putting Tehran on the fast track to obtaining a nuclear weapon," Pence said. "And in fact, the current administration has admitted that under a restored nuclear deal, Iran would be capable of amassing enough nuclear fuel for a bomb in less than one year – even faster than what was allowed under the previous deal,” he further added.

The Biden administration is working to revive negotiations with Iran over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which is also known as the Iran Nuclear Deal. In the past, the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the talks between the two nations have gone “backward” because Iran has made "extraneous demands,” that are unrelated to the agreement. Meanwhile, Pence was hosted by the Paris-based National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI). The NCRI is the political arm of the People's Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PMOI) that has been an ardent critic of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).