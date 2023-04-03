Former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki warned the Democrats to not “cheer” or “brag” about ex-US president Donald Trump’s indictment. The twice impeached former US president will be standing in front of a New York Supreme Court Judge on Tuesday for his arraignment proceedings. On March 30, a New York Grand Jury voted to indict the business-mogul-turned politician, making him the first US President to be indicted for criminal charges. On Sunday, Psaki, who was hosting her MSNBC show, encouraged his fellow colleagues to stay out of it.

“Now is also not the time for Democratic candidates to celebrate, to brag, to predict the outcome of the legal cases. If you can, I’d actually just put your head down and stay out of it for now,” Psaki asserted on Sunday. Psaki served as the White House Press Secretary for the first 16 months of the Biden administration. She was then succeeded by the current White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre. Meanwhile, the current US President Joe Biden has also kept mum over the issue and made it clear that he has “no comments” over the ongoing legal cases against his archnemesis.

‘Good politics’: Psaki compliments Biden’s approach

The former White House Press Secretary complimented the Biden administration for maintaining a distance from the ongoing Trump saga. She described the approach as “good politics”. “If you’re sitting in the White House right now, you are making the right bet that the public cares a whole lot more about what the president is doing to actually make their lives better than what he thinks about a hush money payment to adult film star,” Psaki asserted during MSNBC show. “It turns out their intended campaign message, the Biden team’s, of competence versus chaos may actually even play out before he enters the race. They don’t need to spell out and project what chaos means on the Republican side, the leading candidates, leaders in the House, are doing that for them,” she added.

She reiterated that there is no point in adding more fuel to the fire and insisted that if democratic leaders have to say anything, then they should stick to the proper framework. “If you want to say something, if you feel you have to say something, stick with the frame that has been in the statements of a number of democratic leaders,” Psaki asserted. “One, no one is above the law, that’s how our country works. Two, Trump will be able to avail himself of the legal system. And three, there should be no intimidation and any protest should be peaceful,” she added. While the charges against the former US president were not made public, it was reported that the case was related to his involvement in paying hush money to porn star Stormy Daniels.