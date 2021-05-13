Ex-White House Attorney Agrees To Testify On Allegations Against Donald Trump

Former White House lawyer for Donald Trump, Don McGahn has finally agreed to testify on allegations that the ex-US President illegally ‘obstructed’ the investigation into his campaign’s connections with Russia. According to a court filing on May 12 (local time) cited by CNN, McGahn, who was the White House counsel in 2017 and 2018 when Trump was investigated by independent prosecutor Robert Mueller, has agreed to comply with the committee’s subpoena in closed doors hearing. The former White House attorney fought the summon by the US House Judiciary Committee to testify in its examination of Mueller’s fighting for nearly two years.

As per Mueller’s report following the investigation, the former United States President had ordered Mcgahn to have the independent prosecutor removed as the Justice Department special counsel in 2017. However, the order was reportedly refused by the ex-White House attorney. When the incident was revealed through media reports, Trump allegedly asked McGahn to vehemently deny it ever happened. Mueller’s final report in March 2019 had listed McGahn’s testimony on other allegations of ‘obstruction by ex-US President.

McGahn’s interview will happen "as soon as possible," and a transcript will be released in the days after, the court filing reportedly said.

House and Biden administration reaches a deal

Earlier CNN had reported that the House of Representatives and the US President Joe Biden’s administration have said that they reached an agreement “in principle” on the long-standing subpoena standoff involving McGahn. However, details of the agreement were reportedly not immediately available and in a court document, it is called an “accommodation.” Mcgahn remains a key witness in Mueller's investigation against Trump.

Further, according to the court filing on Tuesday, former US President Donald Trump has not been clued in yet on the deal either. These developments come just a week before the DC-DC Circuit Court of Appeals was set to hear another round of arguments in the McGahn subpoena case. "The Committee on the Judiciary and the Executive Branch have reached an agreement in principle on an accommodation and anticipate filing, as soon as possible, a joint motion asking the Court to remove this case from the May 19, 2021, oral argument calendar in order to allow the parties to implement the accommodation,” the document reportedly said.

