EXCLUSIVE SCOOP: Donald Trump To Announce Re-run For US President In 2024 On Tuesday

Former United States President Donal Trump will likely announce his re-run for the US Presidency in 2024 as a Republican candidate and accordingly, he will officially announce this on Tuesday (local time) November 15, according to the sources. Trump who will be 78 when the next election will be held has been hinting about his re-run during his campaign for Republican candidates in Midterm elections.

According to the sources in the Donald Trump camp, the former US president will announce his White House bid on Tuesday at around 09:00 PM (EST) from his Mar-a-Logo resort in Florida. Notably, this comes after the failure of the Republican Party in the midterm election results in the United States.

It is pertinent to mention that there was a buzz around Trump announcing his re-run for the US presidency. Earlier, on Friday, Trump's longtime advisor Jason Miller also said that Donald Trump will soon announce another shot at the presidency in the 2024 elections. Also, last week, Donald Trump who is targeted by other leaders for being a polarising figure in the US, said that he would make a "big announcement" on November 15

Notably, Trump's early entry into the race may be intended to undercut his chief potential rival for the Republican presidential nomination, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who emerged as one of the biggest winners from recent midterms.

It is worth noting that Trump's candidacy for the presidency bid will mark his third shot-- first shot in 2016 wherein he came out as the winner of the election to become the 45th US President and the 2020 bid in which he was dethroned as the President by Joe Biden.