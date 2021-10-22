Exiled Leader Fawzia Koofi Running Pillar To Post Seeking Justice For Women In Afghanistan

Two months after the Taliban seized control in Afghanistan, one of the country's once-powerful female leaders - a former parliamentarian, presidential candidate, and Nobel Peace Prize nominee - is now left with no option but to visit the United Nations as a woman in exile. Speaking to The Associated Press (AP), Fawzia Koofi advocated for the inclusion of women in the distribution of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, as well as free and safe transit for Afghans in and out of the country. Humanitarian assistance should not be politicised and women should be involved and heard at every stage of the process, according to Koofi who is part of an Afghan women's delegation to the United Nations to urge member states not to compromise on inclusion and equal rights in the war-ravaged country.

Koofi has been staying in hotel rooms in Europe since escaping Kabul in August. She highlighted the anguish of being separated from her homeland, of having two decades' worth of expectations destroyed, and of trying to find a permanent home for herself and her two daughters. Koofi, a former deputy speaker of parliament, was one of only four women involved in unsuccessful talks with the Taliban to establish a power-sharing agreement. She highlighted how, after signing a peace accord with the US in February 2020, the Taliban's commitment to negotiations shifted. "This is not the Afghanistan which I fought for. I dreamt of an Afghanistan where women were not made to suffer as much as I did during the Taliban's previous regime," she was quoted as saying by The AP.

Koofi slams US President Biden for chaotic withdrawal of US troops

She also attacked US President Joe Biden and said that the country should be held accountable as it has a major responsibility as s superpower. However, while announcing the pullout plans, Biden stated that he was bound by the Trump administration's timetable and that the US could not continue to expand its military presence in Afghanistan and expect a different outcome. Nonetheless, Koofi believes the collapse of peace talks and Taliban control could have been avoided.

Koofi went on to say that the Taliban must be held accountable for their promises that women will be permitted to attend school and work "within the principles of Islam." She also warned of the threat posed by the Islamic State in Afghanistan and called for renewed political talks, claiming that stability is achieved not only via the cessation of bloodshed but also through robust and inclusive institutions, reported The AP. It is worth mentioning that since the Taliban assumed power, more than 100,000 Afghans have fled the country, though many were unable to leave during the final chaotic airlifts. According to the United Nations Development Programme, the remaining 38 million Afghans will face "universal poverty" within a year.

(With inputs from AP)

Image: AP