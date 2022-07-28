EXPLAINED: Here's How US' 'CHIPS-plus' Bill To Counter China Can Be A Game Changer

The United States, which is on the 'brink of recession', has been making all efforts to boost its manufacturing industry to create an equilibrium in demand and supply. In an effort to encourage the semiconductor industry to invest in the US, the Senate has passed a bill (Industrial Policy bill), which the lawmakers tagged as a "game changer".

The bill dubbed "CHIPS-plus" has a provision of granting a whopping $280 billion, which is ultimately meant to lure tech companies by providing subsidies, tax credits and other measures. The legislation also directs Congress to significantly increase spending on high-tech research programmes that lawmakers say will help the country stay economically competitive in the decades ahead.

President Biden dubs bill a 'job machine'

According to the backers of the bill, if passed in both Houses, it would ensure an uninterrupted supply of semiconductors that power automobiles, computers, and other appliances. Also, with the advancement of technology, lethal weapon manufacturers are also using semiconductors for better and more precise impacts.

Though US President Joe Biden and his lawmakers dubbed the bill a "job machine", Opposition leaders contested the claim and said the bill would increase federal deficits by about $79 billion over 10 years.

"For decades, some ‘experts’ said we needed to give up on manufacturing in America. I never believed that. Manufacturing jobs are back. Thanks to this bill, we are going to have even more of them. The House should promptly pass it and send this bill to my desk," Biden noted.

US lagging behind China in semiconductor manufacturing

During the debate, the Democrats tried their best to tag the bill as the most "nationalist" and "job-oriented" bill. However, several reports suggest that the primary objective of the Bill could be to counter CHina's increasing authoritativeness in the semiconductor industry.

According to Senator Todd Young, the Chinese government is planning to win the race in artificial intelligence, noting its optimistic future. He acknowledged that "Beijing is well on its way to accomplishing its goals."

"Regrettably, we are not in the driver’s seat on a range of important technologies. China is," he said, adding the United States has “a chance to move us back in the right direction and put America back into a place to win the game."

Young explained that the bill provides more than $52 billion in grants and other incentives for the semiconductor industry as well as a 25% tax credit for those companies that invest in chip plants in the country. Besides, the bill intends to call for increased spending on various research programmes that would total about $200 billion over 10 years.

US trying to grab the gap

Notably, for decades, China has been vanquishing other nations in the semiconductor market as the major chip manufacturer. Intel, a major chip manufacturer, earns a major chunk of its entire annual revenue from industries it has established in Chinese industrial zones. Besides, cheap labour costs and China's "friendly" ties with other nations pushed its market on the track of gaining more and more profit.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic and back-to-back lockdown hindered the supply chain and hence the prices of semiconductors witnessed a record high globally. Some companies were even forced to shut down their businesses in China, citing Beijing's zero-COVID policy. Apprehending the opportunity, the US, with this bill, will try to lure companies to invest in Washington.

Moreover, experts noted that the Biden administration, by introducing this bill, is trying to contain the soaring inflation and unemployment in the country.

(Image: AP)