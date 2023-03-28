Explainer: A Look At The Malaise Of Gun Violence In The US

Covenant school is located in Green Hills, an affluent neighbourhood in Nashville, US. It is just a few miles away from downtown Nashville. At around 10 AM local time, Audrey E Hale, a 28-year-old woman entered the school armed with two assault style weapons and a handgun. She was wearing camouflage pants, a black vest and a red baseball cap, as per a report from the New York Times. She walked through rooms and hallways with her weapon drawn, searching potential targets. She succeeded in murdering 6 people. 3 out of this 6 were just 9 year old children.

Hale was reportedly a former student of the school and apparently had written a manifesto about the attack. She had also drawn detailed maps of the school. 14 minutes after the first emergency call, law enforcement officials managed to shoot her down. It is quite likely that the speed with which law enforcement officials acted, ended up saving many more lives, as Hale intended to attack multiple locations. However, that won't make a difference to the life of a mother who has lost her 9-year-old child. That scar will remain etched on her soul. Life of that mother will never be the same.

The riddle of gun violence in the US

It might be hard to notice but the reason why law enforcement officials acted so swiftly is, oddly enough, a pernicious reason. The reason they acted so promptly is because they expected an incident like this. Law enforcement officials in most US states expect an incident like this. According to the Gun Violence Archive, which is a nonprofit organisation that tracks gun violence, the US has already witnessed 130 mass shootings this year. The third month of this year isn't even over yet.

According to the data published by EdWeek.org, this was the 13th school shooting that have taken place in the US, in the year 2023. "In 2023, we continue this heartbreaking, but important work," reads a statement from EdWeek.org. "There have been 13 school shootings this year that resulted in injuries or deaths. There have been 157 such shootings since 2018. There were 51 school shootings with injuries or deaths last year, the most in a single year since Education Week began tracking such incidents in 2018. There were 35 in 2021, 10 in 2020, and 24 each in 2019 and 2018," the statement adds.

A quick glimpse at mass shootings that have taken place in 2023

March 27 - Nashville: A former student at a private Christian elementary school shot and killed three children and three adults before being shot and killed by police.

Feb. 19 - Memphis: Eleven people were shot, one fatally, at two separate crime scenes that were believed to be connected. Three people of interest were identified but their names were not released.

Feb. 17 - Tate County, Miss.: A 52-year-old man went on a shooting rampage at multiple locations in rural Mississippi, killing six people, including his ex-wife and two siblings. The shooter was taken into custody.

Feb. 13 - East Lansing, Mich.: Three students were killed and five others were wounded in shootings at two buildings on the Michigan State University campus. The gunman, a 43-year-old man with no known connection to the university, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Feb. 1 - Washington, D.C.: A gunman attacked people on a bus and inside a Metro station, killing a transit employee who tried to intervene and injuring three others. The shooter was taken into custody.

Jan. 28 - Los Angeles: Three people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting at a short-term rental in an upscale neighborhood near Beverly Hills.

Jan. 23 - Half Moon Bay, Calif.: Seven people were fatally shot and one was injured at two separate farms. A 67-year-old man who lived and worked at one of the farms was arrested.

Jan. 21 - Monterey Park, Calif.: A 72-year-old gunman killed 11 people and wounded at least nine others at a dance hall in a predominantly Asian American community as they celebrated the Lunar New Year. The shooter was found dead a day later from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Jan. 16 - Goshen, Calif.: Four generations of a single family were fatally shot by two intruders inside a home in California’s San Joaquin Valley. The nature of the attack appeared to be a calling card of Mexican drug cartels.

Jan. 4 - Enoch, Utah: Eight people, all in the same family, were killed inside a home in what the police said was a murder-suicide. The victims included five children, ranging in age from 4 to 17.

What is the US government's response to gun violence?

Answer to this question is complicated. The US government's response depends on which party is in power. If it is the Democrats, the response almost always is "let's ban assault weapons". If it is the Republicans, the response usually is "let us not play politics over a tragedy". Both responses are less than ideal. Why is the response of Democrats problematic? Well, for starters, a majority of gun violence deaths in the US don't occur due to the so-called "assault weapons". According to the FBI, "assault weapons" play a role in only 3 per cent of firearm murders.

The response of Republicans is problematic because they tend to resist background check measures which seem fairly sensical to non-Americans. There is another factor that doesn't get much attention. Murders account for less than 50 per cent of gun deaths in the US. This is based on data from 2020. Data during the pandemic has too much noise. According to the CDC (Centre for Disease Control), 54 per cent of gun deaths are result of suicides. Be that as it may, easy access to guns remains the root of the problem in both instances.

What has been Biden administration's response to the Nashville shooting?

US President Joe Biden's response to the Nashville shooting has generated some controversy. In his first public statement after the shooting, the American president reportedly uttered the words "My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream". "By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not," he added, much to the chagrin of his PR team. Later, speaking on the shooting, Biden said that the incident was "a family's worst nightmare". Biden stated that his hope is that the tragedy will nudge the US Congress to pass an "assault weapons" ban.

What is Biden's own view on firearm regulation?

Most recent evidence suggests that Biden, for a significant amount of time, has been in favour of more regulation. Policies he has pushed for in the US Congress certainly indicates that. In 1994, Biden – along with Senator Dianne Feinstein – secured the passage of 10-year bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines. The ban formally expired on September 13, 2004. In his statement after the Nashville shooting, Biden alluded to this ban and his role in it. In 1993, Biden passed through Congress the Brady Handgun Violence Prevention Act, which established the background check system.

Why does firearm regulation divide Americans?

What explains America's inability to stop gun violence? The division amongst Americans is the primary reason. What is this division about? Well, it is about the Second Amendment. For a certain portion of the American population, the Second Amendment is their God given right. The word God is important here. In their view, it is not a right that the state has granted them, it is a right that God has granted them. In other words, it is inalienable. An attempt to make firearm possession harder, is in the view of these people, a surreptitious attempt to slowly take away from American citizens the right to possess firearms.

For another significant chunk of the American population, the Second Amendment is simply an amendment whose interpretation should evolve with time. In their view, people who treat the Second Amendment as scripture, are insensitive. This group of people believe that the Second Amendment emerged as a result of specific historical circumstances, and those circumstances don't exist anymore.

A look at the 2nd Amendment and its roots

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution reads:

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

The Second Amendment to the United States Constitution is one of the most controversial and hotly debated topics in American politics. It guarantees citizens the right to bear arms and has been the subject of numerous legal battles and political disputes over the years. Let's take a quick sojourn through the roots of the Second Amendment, its original intent, and how it has been interpreted and applied over the years.

The Second Amendment was added to the Constitution in 1791 as part of the Bill of Rights. Its roots can be traced back to England in the 17th century, where the right to bear arms was seen as a means of protecting individual liberty against tyrannical governments. This belief was carried over to the American colonies, where the colonists saw the right to bear arms as a necessary tool for protecting themselves from both foreign invaders and their own government.

The language of the Second Amendment itself is somewhat ambiguous, with its reference to a "well-regulated militia" leaving room for interpretation. However, it is generally agreed that the amendment was intended to protect the individual right to own and carry firearms. This right was seen as essential for self-defense, hunting, and the maintenance of a free and democratic society.

Over the years, the Second Amendment has been the subject of numerous legal battles and political debates. One of the most significant of these was the 2008 Supreme Court case District of Columbia v. Heller, in which the court ruled that the Second Amendment guarantees an individual's right to own a firearm for lawful purposes such as self-defense.

However, the interpretation of the Second Amendment is far from settled. There is ongoing debate over whether certain types of firearms, such as assault rifles, should be available to the general public. There are also questions about how to balance the individual right to bear arms with the need to protect public safety.

One thing that is clear is that the Second Amendment is a deeply ingrained part of American culture and identity. Many Americans see the right to bear arms as a fundamental aspect of their personal freedom and autonomy. Others view it as a dangerous relic of a bygone era that has no place in a modern, civilised society.