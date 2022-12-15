Explainer: US Under President Joe Biden Is Reaching Out To Nations In Africa, Why?

The US-Africa business forum is taking place in the US. Leaders from different regions of Africa are being hosted by US President Joe Biden. The US has announced it will be committing $55 billion to Africa, over the period of next three years, as per a report from VOA. Out of the $55 billion, $20 billion is being committed to health programmes in Africa, $350 million to promote internet access, and $100 million for clean energy projects. Joe Biden said that the US is "all in" on Africa's future. Biden did face some criticism for not interacting individually with all the African leaders who attended the summit.

According to the BBC, this is the first time such a summit is being hosted by the US in eight years. In recent years, China has gained a significant amount of influence in the African continent. The US is attempting to ensure there is some balance in the region and it does not sway entirely in Africa's direction. Compared to other US Presidents, Joe Biden has had more exposure to the continent. During his speech to the leaders from Africa, Joe Biden said "I’ve been engaged in these issues going back to my days as a young man in the United States Senate. When I was on the Foreign Relations Committee, I was chairman of the African Affairs subcommittee and got to spend a lot of time in Africa. I’ve visited almost all of your countries."

Why is Africa important?

Africa is a continent with great geopolitical significance for the United States. The continent is home to a number of important strategic resources, including oil, minerals, and fertile agricultural land. In recent years, the US has increasingly focussed on expanding its economic and political presence in Africa in order to secure access to these resources and to counter the influence of other global powers, such as China and Russia.

One of the key trends driving the importance of Africa for the US is the growing demand for energy. Africa is home to some of the world's largest reserves of oil and natural gas, and many African countries are major exporters of these resources. The United States is the world's largest consumer of oil, and African oil exports are an important source of energy for the country. For example, Nigeria and Angola are among the top 10 sources of imported oil for the US.

Another trend highlighting the significance of Africa for the US is the rise of China as a global power. In recent years, China has made significant investments in Africa, building infrastructure, providing development aid, and establishing military bases on the continent. This has raised concerns in the United States about China's growing influence in Africa and its potential impact on American interests. In response, the US has increased its engagement with African countries, including through economic and military partnerships.

In addition to its strategic importance, Africa also offers significant economic opportunities for the US. The continent has a growing consumer market and a large and young population, with many African countries experiencing rapid economic growth. This presents opportunities for American companies to expand their operations in Africa and to access new markets. For example, American companies are active in a range of sectors in Africa, including agriculture, telecommunications, and healthcare.

Challenges in the path of closer cooperation between US and Africa

While there are significant opportunities for closer geopolitical cooperation between the United States and Africa, there are also a number of challenges. These challenges include a history of colonialism and exploitation, ongoing conflicts and instability, and differing priorities and interests. One of the major challenges to closer geopolitical cooperation between the US and Africa is the legacy of colonialism.

Many African countries have a history of being colonised and exploited by European powers, including the US. This history has left a legacy of mistrust and resentment towards the West, and has made it difficult for African countries to trust and cooperate with the US and other Western powers. The door of no return in Senegal is a painful reminder of this history, the door which witnessed numerous people being taken away from their land, to be sold as slaves.

Another challenge to closer cooperation is the ongoing conflicts and instability in many parts of Africa. The continent is home to a number of ongoing civil wars and regional conflicts, which have displaced millions of people and hindered economic development. These conflicts also create opportunities for extremist groups, such as Al-Shabaab and Boko Haram, to gain a foothold and carry out attacks. The US has a vested interest in supporting stability in Africa, but its efforts to do so are often met with resistance and skepticism.