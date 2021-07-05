EXPLAINER: Why Do People In The United States Of America Celebrate Fourth (4th) Of July

The United States of America (USA) celebrated its 245th Independence Day on July 4 with carnivals, fireworks and fairs, which were some of the historical sights seen in every state and city of the US. However, the events saw minimal gatherings due to the COVID-19 contagion which claimed the lives of at least 6,21,255 people and infected more than 3.4 million people in the country.

Why Fourth of July was picked for celebrating independence in USA?

Fourth of July has its historic significance as on this date, the United States was founded nearly 245 years ago. As per the historians, the rebellion Continental Congress congregated and announced that the thirteen American colonies are no longer subservient to the Colonial British rulers. Subsequently, they voted for independence on 4th July. Later, the representatives from the rebellion group came together to sign the historic 'Declaration of Independence' in the year 1776. Since then, the US has been celebrating this historical event.

Macy's July Fourth fireworks show back this year

On this day, the traditional Macy’s Fourth of July (4th July) fireworks show has been exhibited on a large scale. The famous firework is usually held over the East River in New York City. Last year, the pandemic forced changes to the celebration making the event a small, unannounced fireworks displays in order to prevent crowds from gathering during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Fourth of July fireworks show returned to New York City this year with dedicated areas for fully vaccinated people to enjoy the historic event.

(IMAGE CREDIT: AP)