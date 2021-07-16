Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Objectified COO Sheryl Sandberg, Says A New Book

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg objectified Senior Executive and COO Sheryl Sandberg, says a new book. According to the book, the incident took place when Sheryl had just joined the company.

Mark Zuckerberg accused of objectifying Sheryl Sandberg

According to the new book titled An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook's Battle for Domination, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg made unprofessional remarks on Sheryl Sandberg in front of other colleagues. He allegedly said that Sandberg had "good skin" and they should have had a "crush" on her.

The book has been written by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang.

Many more revelations were made in the book mentioning shocking incidents from inside the company. Another remark that raised eyebrows was from another Facebook employee towards a female co-worker named Katherine Losse. Katherine joined Facebook in 2005. The employee reportedly said, "I want to put my teeth in your a**,"

However, according to the female employee, when the matter was brought to Zuckerberg, no action was taken.

Facebook on remarks made by Mark Zuckerberg

According to DNA reports, upon being contacted, Facebook's spokesperson denied any such incident and said that these were false remarks.

"This is false. Mark never said this." In a statement, the spokesperson said Zuckerberg was being dismissive in the meeting where the comment was addressed. He read the comment and made it clear that it was unacceptable.

Furthermore, an employee who joined in 2008 denied hearing any such remarks and said that she didn't hear Zuckerberg saying anything like that. Even if he said, it would be before she joined.

Further revelations made by the book

According to multiple reports, the book highlights several issues regarding the relationship between Zuckerberg and Sandberg. As per an employee's statement, as has been stated in the book, it is said that Zuckerberg was "explicitly dismissive" of Sandberg's remarks in some meetings.

Both met at a Christmas party in 2007 and spoke a lot. Later, the CEO decided to bring Sheryl onboard for expanding advertising on the platform. However, a wedge was created between both the company leaders and later on Sheryl had to struggle a lot to maintain a cordial and interactive relationship with the CEO. This affected the company as well as their employees as there was an evident distrust between the two.

The Facebook spokesperson denied any such early tension between the two. According to him, the book is based on a false narrative with limited interviews. The facts are distorted and most of the incidents mentioned in the book never took place.