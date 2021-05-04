Facebook Oversight Board To Announce Decision Regarding Permanent Ban On Donald Trump

Facebook Inc.’s independent oversight board on May 5 will announce its decision on upholding former US President Donald’s Trump suspension from its platform. On January 6, Trump tweeted a short video which eventually excoriated his supporters to storm the US Capitol Complex. Fearing further violence, the Mark Zuckerberg led organisation had immediately blocked Trump’s accounts on Facebook and Instagram.

While the Conservative leader protested the blockage and even threatened to start his own social media platform, Facebook upheld the ban. Later, the decision on whether to continue or end it was tasked upon its oversight board, which was created to deal with problematic content. Mid-April, the board said it had extended the public comment period on the case. A fortnight later, the board Monday said that it would make the final decision and announce it the final day.

Theâ€¯Oversight Boardâ€¯willâ€¯announceâ€¯its decision on the case concerning former US President Trump onâ€¯its website at https://t.co/NNQ9YCrcrhâ€¯on May 5, 2021 at approximately 9:00 a.m. EDT. — Oversight Board (@OversightBoard) May 3, 2021

'Attempted coup' and aftermath

In the afternoon of January 6, thousands of Trump supporters broke barricades outside the Capitol and marched into the building. Scaling walls using scaffolding and breaking windows to enter the building. Inside the building, rioters banged on doors, trying to push through doors and fought with police. As per reports, by 2 PM, Capitol Police ordered all staff, reporters and nearby senators into the Senate chamber, which was sealed off and put on lockdown. Visuals from inside the Capitol show the rioters inside US Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office, inside the Congress and Senate Hall as police officers deployed tear gas inside the building. After the building was secured, at least five people have died over a dozen police officers were been injured.

The Capitol breach led to Trump's second impeachment, a first in the history of American presidents. On January 13, the House impeached Trump for the encouragement of supporters who violently stormed the US Capitol. According to the reports by AP, the house voted 232-197 to impeach Trump. Also, ten Republicans joined the Democrats saying that he should be held accountable and warned of a "danger" if Congress should leave him unchecked ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration. It was followed by a Senate trial, which could have led to a permanent ban on Trump from holding any public office. However, the top Republican got an easy acquittal due to alleged favours from Senators.

