Facebook Panel Upholds Ban On Donald Trump Even As Ex-POTUS Opens Own Un-catchy Platform

Former US President Donald Trump’s ban from Facebook and Instagram has been upheld by Facebook's Oversight Board. Trump’s social media accounts were suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly January 6 Capitol riot. While upholding the suspension on May 5, the board, however, criticised the permanent nature of the ban as beyond the scope of Facebook’s normal penalties.

“It was not appropriate for Facebook to impose the indeterminate and standardless penalty of indefinite suspension,” it said.

Facebook’s Oversight Board ordered the social media platform to review the decision and “justify a proportionate response” that is applied to everyone, including ordinary users. The board gave Facebook six months to reexamine the “arbitrary penalty” it imposed on January 7. It also asked the platform to decide on another penalty that reflected the “gravity of the violation and the prospect of future harm”.

Further, the board said that the new penalty must be “clear, necessary” and consistent with Facebook’s rules for severe violations. It also added that if the social media website decides to restore Trump’s accounts, the company must be able to promptly address further violations. It is worth mentioning Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter.

It is worth noting that since the day after the Capitol riot, Trump’s social media accounts have been permanently suspended for inciting violence using the platforms as online megaphones. Back then Facebook announced it was banning Trump for breaking its "glorification of violence" rules. The social network had originally imposed a 24-hour ban after the attack, however, it was then extended "indefinitely". The former President has also been banned from Twitter and YouTube.

‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’

Meanwhile, on May 5, the former US President launched his first communication on his own platform ‘From the Desk of Donald Trump’. Trump's first message on his platform was posted on March 24 which went live with his platform on May 4. He posted an official “promotional video” that marked the launch of his feature wherein he can be heard talking about his Facebook and Twitter account suspension. “In a time of silence, and lies, a beacon of freedom arises,” read the text on the screen over audio with a graphic of planet Earth.

(With inputs from AP)