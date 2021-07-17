Facebook Rejects Biden's COVID-19 Misinformation Charge; Says Claim Not Supported By Facts

In a dilemma over the role of social media in promoting posts with misinformation concerning COVID-19, on Friday, July 16, US president Joe Biden has stated that social media platforms like Facebook 'are killing people' for allowing misinformation about Coronavirus vaccines to be posted on their platform. Responding to Joe's statement, Facebook has criticized the remark and informed that the company won't be distracted by accusations that aren’t supported by the facts.

Facebook responds to Biden's claims

Facebook refused White House claims and informed that the company has contracted an army of independent outside fact-checkers, including from Agence France-Presse (AFP), to try and filter the content as per the real data.

A Facebook spokesperson said, “We will not be distracted by accusations which aren’t supported by facts".

Further stated, “The fact is that more than two billion people have viewed authoritative information about COVID-19 and vaccines on Facebook, which is more than any other place on the internet. More than 3.3 million Americans have also used our vaccine finder tool to find out where and how to get a vaccine. The facts show that Facebook is helping save lives. Period.”

Facebook had earlier informed that it was taking “aggressive action against misinformation about COVID-19 and vaccines to protect public health,” and that it had removed “more than 18 million pieces of COVID misinformation,” and disabled accounts spreading false information.

Jen Psaki's take on Facebook's measures

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki stated that Facebook and social media platforms aren't working doing enough to restrain COVID-19 related misinformation.

Psaki said, “Everybody has a role to play in making sure there’s accurate information".

Psaki informed that the White House was taking a more active approach in calling out what it sees as misinformation but insisted that Facebook in particular should react more quickly in taking down problematic posts.

Psaki, without identifying those dozen posters, said, “There are about 12 people who are producing 65 per cent of anti-vaccine misinformation on social media platforms. All of them remain active on Facebook, despite some even being banned on other platforms".

The White House has “proposed that they create a robust enforcement strategy that bridges their properties and provides transparency about the rules,” she said.

Further, the right-wing media responding to the fake news accusations said that Biden was installing a 'Big Brother' type of surveillance over public opinions.

The CDC report

Pointing at the unvaccinated population being affected by COVID-19, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky, said, "There is a clear message that is coming through: this is becoming a pandemic of the unvaccinated".

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 33,000 new cases in the United States are reported on July 15, bringing the seven-day average up to 26,306, a 70 per cent rise on the week before.

An increase of 26 per cent has been observed as per the seven-day average of about 2,790 per day hospital admissions. And, the seven-day average of deaths was 211, an increase of 26 per cent.

Jeff Zients, White House Coronavirus response coordinator, informed, "The spikes are focused in communities with low vaccination rates and “unvaccinated Americans account for virtually all recent Covid-19 hospitalizations and deaths".

According to the covSpectrum tracker, the new wave is driven by the Delta variant, which now accounts for more than 80 percent of new cases,

