Facebook Rules For Politicians Likely To End After Former US Prez Donald Trump's Ban

In a major development, Facebook is planning to put an end to any policy that protects political leaders from the content moderation rules that apply to other people who use the platform. The social networking site is likely to make the necessary changes in its policies by June 5.

As per reports, the policy reversal would take place after an independent oversight board said that Facebook made a correct decision by banning former US President Donald Trump for his comments on the January 6 Capitol Riots. Facebook is reportedly also planning to be more transparent about strikes issued to accounts for violating content rules.

In January, Facebook had suspended former US President Donald Trump's account owing to the risk of further instigating violence when Trump supporters stomped off to the US Capitol, earlier this year. Donald Trump is also expelled from social media platforms, namely, Twitter and Instagram.

Why was Donald Trump's account banned?

CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg inculpated Trump is trying to "undermine the peaceful and lawful transition of power to his elected successor, Joe Biden". He said that the suspension, in view of Trump supporters' attack at the Capitol was cardinal to limit the risk of violence until newly elected US President Joe Biden's inauguration. Facebook then referred the final decision to its oversight board. The decision was due April 20 but the board prolonged the deadline. According to The Verge, the oversight board had responded that the social network was wrong to take special action on Trump’s account since its public policies don’t explain when it can indefinitely block someone’s ability to post. Facebook was given 30 days to respond to the board’s recommendations and six months to complete its review of Donald Trump’s account.