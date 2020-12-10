Facebook Sued By US Federal Regulators & Over 45 State Prosecutors For 'predatory' Conduct

US federal regulators and over 45 state prosecutors have sued Facebook and accused the social media website of abusing its market power. According to BBC, the lawsuit is one of the most significant legal actions the company has faced and it could also see the tech giant divested of Instagram and WhatsApp messaging service. The antitrust complaints were announced on December 9 by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and New York Attorney general Letitia James.

While taking to Twitter, the social networking site said that the deals under scrutiny were approved by regulators years ago. Facebook general counsel Jennifer Newstead said that the government now wants a “do-over,” sending a chilling warning to American business that no sale is ever final. She added that the company had invested millions to make Instagram and WhatsAoo successful and wild defend itself “vigorously”.

We're reviewing the complaints & will have more to say soon. Years after the FTC cleared our acquisitions, the government now wants a do-over with no regard for the impact that precedent would have on the broader business community or the people who choose our products every day. — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) December 9, 2020

The lawsuit focuses on Facebook’s 2012 acquisition of Instagram, 2014 purchase of WhatsApp and rules governing outside software developers. The FTC has accused the US-based firm of taking a “buy or bury” approach to potential rivals, hurting competitors and users, who have lost control of their own data to support the firm’s advertising revenue. Further, the legal filings have also cited internal messages from Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, such as one 2008 email that said it was “better to buy than compete”.

During a press conference, New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is leading the legal fight by the states, said, “It's really critically important that we block this predatory acquisition of companies and that we restore confidence to the market. For nearly a decade, Facebook has used its dominance and monopoly power to crush smaller rivals and snuff out competition, all at the expense of everyday users”.

She added, “No company should have this much-unchecked power over our personal interaction and social interactions. That's why we are taking action today”.

Antitrust panel condemns big tech’ monopoly

Meanwhile, the latest lawsuit comes after an antitrust panel report, backed by Democratic lawmakers, triggered speculations around possible break up of biggest tech companies of the United States to end their monopoly. The House Judiciary Committee’s Antitrust Subcommittee released the findings of over 16-month long investigation into the state of competition in the digital economy.

The 449-page report on competition in digital markets outlined the challenges presented due to the monopoly of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook. The report found that Big Techs exploit their power to dictate terms and extract concessions that “no one would reasonably consent to” in a competitive market. In some cases, a dominant firm acquired nascent or potential competitors to neutralize a competitive threat or to maintain and expand the firm’s dominance.

The panel observed that such monopoly has diminished consumer choice, eroded innovation and entrepreneurship in the US economy, weakened the vibrancy of the free and diverse press and even undermined Americans’ privacy.

